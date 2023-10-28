‘How Labour is helping women win – and can help you too’

Inspired by the impressive conference speeches of Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner and their fellow female shadow cabinet members? Fancy making the step up one day yourself?

Applications for the hugely competitive Jo Cox women in leadership scheme are pouring in, and with the deadline on Wednesday November 1st, women across the Labour movement are encouraged to apply quickly.

But what does it feel like to be on the scheme, and why does it mean so much to graduates? Let me give you a flavour…

The programme brings together sisters from across the party

Heart pounding, I stood up, looked around the packed room, cleared my throat and delivered my speech. But this wasn’t a hustings, or a rally or a council meeting.

This was one of a carefully-curated series of training sessions in the Jo Cox women in leadership scheme. The faces around me were those of supportive strangers that would soon become trusted friends – and who themselves were nervously waiting to speak.

I was fortunate enough to be chosen to join cohort five of the flagship training programme created in Jo’s memory. We graduated last summer, just after the local elections, the latest group to inherit a feminist legacy of solidarity and ambition.

The training programme – delivered by Labour Women’s Network (LWN) and funded and hosted by the Labour Party – brings together sisters from across the party to develop their skills and networks and enable them to step up into leadership roles, in and outside of politics.

In my cohort, there were women from local government, education, the private sector, charities and more. We hailed from far and wide, with different backgrounds and experiences, but with a common sense of purpose to be a changemaker. And alongside the encouragement, humour and kinship, there was a serious edge to it all.

Each session, I came away feeling energised and empowered

What are you doing this weekend? Why not take a moment that just might change your life?! Cohort 6 of #JoCoxLeadership is now open for applications🌹 If you’re a @UKLabour woman with guts & potential, apply now:https://t.co/BY0g979jYl Top tips here! https://t.co/lilzU7WaQw — LabourWomensNetwork (@LabourWomensNet) October 26, 2023



I felt honoured to be one of the 56 chosen. It’s a big investment by the party, and applicants far outstrip the number of places, which are shared around the regions and nations. Unlike a job advert, the application process aims to draw out not just a CV of your achievements, but why you’re applying.

The result is a roomful (and, as per LWN’s commitment to hybrid meetings, Zoom-ful) of dedicated, strong women, reflecting the breadth of the Labour movement. We made space in our diaries, did our homework, thought deeply and used our voices. And after each session, online or in person, I came away feeling energised, challenged and empowered.

And there was also a sense of real hope, that not only would this room one day provide us with famous names about who we could proudly say “I know her!”, but we would be an army of changemakers to bring structural and cultural reform too.

It taught me that my comfort zone was elastic, not fixed. With every exercise that challenged me (including the speeches above), it felt a little easier. I grew a little more confident. I felt a little more like I deserved to be there.

The training is described as gold standard for good reason

Soon after graduating, I left a comfortable 15+ year career in higher education for a job with LWN. The leadership programme provided the nudge I needed to take that step, and now I am privileged to help other women on their path too.

I may be biased, but the training is described as gold standard for good reason. It reflects the tough world of politics, brings out the skills needed to progress, provides a safe place to practice and encourages you to build networks you can rely on. As many political women feel under increased public scrutiny, this solidarity is particularly valuable. The women I met on the course have become trusted advisers, conference buddies and friends.

The investment by the party isn’t only in our political acumen, but in a support system to help roll back the generations of old boys’ networks and patriarchal structures that stand in the way not only of women, but stifle diversity in politics more broadly.

Applications for cohort six close soon, and I would urge Labour women of all shades of red and all backgrounds to apply here.

My advice to those thinking of applying

As a recent graduate, here’s my advice if you’re thinking of applying. Think about why you feel the Jo Cox women in leadership scheme will matter to you, where you want to take it, how might it help you progress.

Be honest with yourself about the time (and energy) commitment. You’ll need to be prepared to carve out space in your life to make the most of this opportunity.

It’s incredibly popular, so consider what makes you stand out and what you can bring to the table. This isn’t a passive experience, and you really do get out what you put in.

You can read more about the scheme, including our diversity stats and impressive alumni, via the LWN website. Good luck!