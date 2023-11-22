Autumn statement 2023 live updates: Labour stances on new Tory policies

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unveiling his autumn statement in parliament today, setting out a budget and new policy announcements that could become key Conservative-Labour dividing lines in the run-up to the general election.

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will then set out the opposition’s response in the debate just after lunchtime (watch live here), seeking to undermine Tory reset efforts after “13 years of economic failure” and laying out why Labour is “the party of business”.

LabourList will be keeping tabs throughout the day on both major new Tory policies and crucially what Labour’s responses are, rounding them up below as we hear the latest updates.

Tax cuts

It is expected that Hunt will cut National Insurance for employees and the self-employed.

We will bring you any Labour reaction to this policy when it comes.

“Back to work plan”

Prior to today’s statement, it was reported that Hunt would launch a “back to work plan”, pledging £2.5bn of funding over five years for employment support schemes.

Speaking last week, Hunt also said there are “consequences” for people who “refuse” help and support, adding: “Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits.” The Treasury confirmed at the time that the existing Universal Credit sanctions regime would be strengthened.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “This poor excuse of a proposal does nothing to fundamentally change the state of our health service or our Jobcentres after a decade of failure from the Tories.”

She added: “A healthy nation is critical to a healthy economy. But look beneath the bonnet of today’s announcement, and you will see more of the same: a failing approach that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the problem.

“Labour’s plan will tackle the root causes of economic inactivity and grow the economy, bring the benefits bill down and get Britain working.

“That means driving down NHS waiting lists, ending the crisis in mental healthcare, reforming social security, overhauling Jobcentres, making work pay and supporting people into good jobs across every part of the country.”

Minimum wage increase

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the minimum wage will increase to £11.44 per hour from April next year – up from its current level of £10.42 an hour for over 23-year-olds. The rate will also apply to 21- and 22-year-olds for the first time. The minimum wage for this age group is currently set at £10.18 an hour.

Younger workers will also see their pay increase, with the minimum wage for 18-20-year-olds rising to £8.60 an hour from £7.49, while apprentices’ wages will increase from £5.28 to £6.40 an hour.

The Chancellor accepted the recommendations of the Low Pay Commission – which advises the government on the minimum wage – in full.

Labour has previously committed to “make sure the minimum wage is a real living wage” by changing the Low Pay Commission’s remit so that alongside median wages and economic conditions, the minimum wage reflects the need for pay to take into account the cost of living.

The party has also pledged to remove “discriminatory” age bands to ensure every adult worker benefits.

More to follow.