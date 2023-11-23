Autumn Statement Review Event: How will Labour and Tory plans help high streets? Join us online on 29 November

The Autumn Statement was a key moment for the Conservatives to outline how they’ll support the shops that make up our high streets, and for Labour to set out their alternatives.

Join leading Labour news platform LabourList, partners The Shopkeepers’ Campaign and special guests to analyse both main parties’ plans once the dust has settled. We’ll review not just the headlines, but the small print too.

Our high streets are the lifeblood of cities, towns and villages across the UK, providing a focal point for communities and easy access to vital goods and services.

But retailers, shops and cafes are facing major challenges, and many want to see business rates – the rate at which a business is taxed based on a property’s rateable value – reduced to a fair level to stop communities losing them altogether.

The panel discussion, including an audience Q&A, will feature:

Tom Belger, LabourList editor and a former business journalist

Stephen Bethel, Corporate Affairs Director at the British Retail Consortium

Vivienne King, a real estate industry leader and Chair of The Shopkeepers' Campaign

James Murray MP, shadow financial secretary to the Treasury

Jerry Schurder, Business Rates Policy Lead at chartered surveyors and property consultants Gerald Eve

Liz Twist MP, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Future of Retail

To get in touch with any queries about this event, email us at [email protected], including ‘Autumn Statement Event’ in the subject line.