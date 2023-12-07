Jobs at LabourList: We are hiring a reporter – come and join us

LabourList is the leading dedicated platform for all things Labour, and we are hiring…
We are looking to recruit a journalist full of energy, enthusiasm and ideas at an exciting moment in UK politics. You’ll be itching to find Labour stories no-one knows about, and cover stories everyone’s talking about through news, analysis and editing.
You’ll have good political knowledge, experience finding exclusives, and hunger to do high-impact high-traffic journalism. You’ll want to become a well-connected Labour expert.
The role combines working from Westminster, home and occasionally elsewhere. We will consider applications to work remotely from Greater Manchester for exceptional candidates.
We are particularly keen for applicants with backgrounds/experiences under-represented in media/politics. We would also separately encourage any freelance political journalists based in or near Edinburgh, and digital specialists interested in providing website support, to get in touch about other freelance opportunities.
Send a CV and cover letter (with subheads on how you meet criteria, and any brief ideas to improve LabourList) to [email protected] by midnight on December 19.
Feel free to email us for more information about the role too.
About the role and responsibilities
Role – Reporter
Location – London*
Salary – £27,500 if London-based
Contract – Full-time, one-year contract with possibility of extension
- Find and write original and breaking stories on Labour
- Curate and analyse Labour news/comment for our newsletter
- Live-tweet/blog political events
- Use online platforms to source, upload, promote and monitor performance of content
- Build and maintain wide-ranging contacts, from MPs to CLPs
- Represent LabourList on TV and radiio
- Edit content by contributors/colleagues
- Work some early shifts each week, and occasionally outside office hours
Skills – essential
- Turn anything into punchy, fair, typo-free and legally sound news/analysis
- Find original stories via contact-building, online tools and thinking creatively
- Quickly build new relationships
- Work independently or collaboratively
- Work under pressure, write quickly and multi-task
- Learn quickly, from our style to Labour structures
Experience and knowledge – essential
- 1+ year’s paid reporting experience, including strong original & breaking stories
- Good knowledge of UK politics
- Understanding of optimising content for SEO/social media
- Experience doing high-profile and vox pop interviews
Experience and knowledge – desirable
- NCTJ training + shorthand
- Media law knowledge
- Strong Labour knowledge and contacts
- Knowledge of Scottish, regional or local politics
- Experience of WordPress, Tweetdeck and other social media
- Experience with data analysis, photography, and live-tweeting/blogging
The above is an example rather than final list of responsibilities, which may change in line with business needs or your skills and interests.
