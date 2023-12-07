Jobs at LabourList: We are hiring a reporter – come and join us

LabourList is the leading dedicated platform for all things Labour, and we are hiring…

We are looking to recruit a journalist full of energy, enthusiasm and ideas at an exciting moment in UK politics. You’ll be itching to find Labour stories no-one knows about, and cover stories everyone’s talking about through news, analysis and editing.

You’ll have good political knowledge, experience finding exclusives, and hunger to do high-impact high-traffic journalism. You’ll want to become a well-connected Labour expert.

The role combines working from Westminster, home and occasionally elsewhere. We will consider applications to work remotely from Greater Manchester for exceptional candidates.

We are particularly keen for applicants with backgrounds/experiences under-represented in media/politics. We would also separately encourage any freelance political journalists based in or near Edinburgh, and digital specialists interested in providing website support, to get in touch about other freelance opportunities.

Send a CV and cover letter (with subheads on how you meet criteria, and any brief ideas to improve LabourList) to [email protected] by midnight on December 19.

Feel free to email us for more information about the role too.

About the role and responsibilities

Role – Reporter

Location – London*

Salary – £27,500 if London-based

Contract – Full-time, one-year contract with possibility of extension

Find and write original and breaking stories on Labour

Curate and analyse Labour news/comment for our newsletter

Live-tweet/blog political events

Use online platforms to source, upload, promote and monitor performance of content

Build and maintain wide-ranging contacts, from MPs to CLPs

Represent LabourList on TV and radiio

Edit content by contributors/colleagues

Work some early shifts each week, and occasionally outside office hours

Skills – essential

Turn anything into punchy, fair, typo-free and legally sound news/analysis

Find original stories via contact-building, online tools and thinking creatively

Quickly build new relationships

Work independently or collaboratively

Work under pressure, write quickly and multi-task

Learn quickly, from our style to Labour structures

Experience and knowledge – essential

1+ year’s paid reporting experience, including strong original & breaking stories

Good knowledge of UK politics

Understanding of optimising content for SEO/social media

Experience doing high-profile and vox pop interviews

Experience and knowledge – desirable

NCTJ training + shorthand

Media law knowledge

Strong Labour knowledge and contacts

Knowledge of Scottish, regional or local politics

Experience of WordPress, Tweetdeck and other social media

Experience with data analysis, photography, and live-tweeting/blogging

The above is an example rather than final list of responsibilities, which may change in line with business needs or your skills and interests.