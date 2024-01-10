Online event: What are the lessons of a century of Labour? With Jon Cruddas, Patrick Diamond, Nan Sloane – 18 January, 6.30pm

The LabourList team are excited to announce we will be hosting an online discussion event next Thursday (January 18) on the major lessons Labour should draw from its history, in partnership with Polity Books. Tickets are now on sale here.



The event will use the launch of a new book by the Labour MP and writer Jon Cruddas, A Century of Labour, as the springboard for a lively debate on a critical theme: What are the biggest lessons from 100 years of the party’s history, since the first Labour government in 1924?

Cruddas’ book has been called a “must-read from one of Labour’s most insightful and original thinkers”, and is published this month via Polity Books (use the code CRU40 for 40% off).

The event will see Jon in conversation with Patrick Diamond, a public policy professor at Queen Mary, University of London and former Tony Blair adviser, Nan Sloane, an author specialising in Labour and women in politics, and Tom Belger, editor of LabourList.

We will discuss themes including Labour’s origins, purpose and what should be learnt from the battle for supremacy between different Labour traditions that has played out over the past century – and from the party’s greatest achievements and failures alike. We will have a chance for audience questions.

Tickets (£5) are available here via Eventbrite, and all attendees will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five hardback copies of Jon’s book, A Century of Labour (RRP £25).

A Zoom link will be emailed once attendees sign up. Ticket sales help us not just cover the cost of organising the event, but also sustain LabourList’s daily news, comment and newsletter output, as we don’t have billionaire owners or party funding.