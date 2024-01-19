‘2024 is about serious policy on top of campaigning – and the FEPS-Fabian conference is a chance to shape it’

For all of us in the Labour family, 2024 will be a year of constant campaigning. Nothing can be taken for granted.

Election victories do not fall into your lap. They are earned through hard graft until the final ballot is cast.

Look at what we achieved in 2023: gains across the country in the local elections, overturning huge majorities in by-elections in Selby, Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, and taking a seat off the SNP at a by election for the first time ion Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

But alongside the campaigning – and with no sense of complacency – Labour is developing a serious set of policies to transform the country should we be given the chance to serve, because we owe it to people to have a robust programme that is ready to be put into practice.

Labour policies will be ready within weeks

Last year, through the work of the national policy forum, thousands of people contributed to the comprehensive statement of Labour policy priorities, framed around Keir’s missions, agreed at our 2023 conference.

Now, shadow frontbench teams are hard at work on those priorities in our five key missions, and specifying exactly what they mean for people’s lives. Although the election may not come until late Autumn, the party will be ready within weeks if the contest is in the Spring.

Labour will also spend the year setting out its stall. Last week the Fabian Society published Equal Footing: Why We Cannot Afford to Ignore Inequality in which one of us (Anneliese) set out Labour’s case for turbo-charging the fight against discrimination and inequality.

Equality is not just a ‘nice to have’

Equality will be a top priority for a Labour government; not just as an issue of morality but because it is an economic necessity.

Breaking down the barriers for women, Black, Asian and ethnic minority people and disabled people to stay in or return to work, is not only good for those people, but would also be worth billions to our economy.

Labour, unlike the Conservatives, will put equality front and centre of our ambitions. Under Labour, no longer would promoting equality be considered a ‘nice to have’ or a zero-sum game that involves division and derision.

Countless studies from around the world and across Britain show that equality is the key to sustainable economic growth and wellbeing that benefits everyone.

So we will use evidenced, common-sense policies to promote equality and deliver for the groups that have been worst affected by the division and incompetence of the Conservatives: women, Black, Asian and ethnic minority people, LGBT+ people, disabled people, and everyone whose living standards have been held back over the last fourteen years.

The FEPS-Fabian New Year conference is an important moment

On Saturday the process continues with the New Year conference of the Fabian Society and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies.

Eight members of the shadow cabinet will present their plans for power and changing people’s lives and join in debate with dozens of Labour politicians, activists, policy experts and journalists.

The centre-piece of the day will be a speech by David Lammy setting out how Labour’s foreign policy agenda will reconnect Britain to deliver security and prosperity at home, in an increasingly uncertain world.

There will also be speeches from Hilary Benn on Northern Ireland and the EU relationship, Thangam Debbonaire on arts and culture, Louise Haigh on transport, Abenna Oppong-Asare on health, Seema Malhotra on education, Jonathan Reynolds on business and growth, and Emily Thornberry on the law.

The Fabian new year conference is always an important moment where Labour activists and politicians come together to discuss policy and ideas.

But the event this Saturday will really count. The party’s policies need to be spotlit, discussed and amplified.

Within less than a year, we know they could be the promises of a newly elected Labour government that can take our country in a new direction, offering national renewal, hope and change.

The conference is open to all. We hope to see you there.

The FEPS-Fabian new year conference takes place on Saturday 20 January. Tickets are available here.

Equal Footing: why we cannot afford to ignore inequality by Anneliese Dodds was published last week by the Fabian Society.