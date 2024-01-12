New: National executive committee and other Labour election races begin

Labour has fired the starting gun on internal elections to decide who governs the party, with applications now open to stand to be on its national executive committee (NEC), LabourList can reveal.
The NEC is a governing body which provides “strategic direction”, in Labour’s words, and includes representatives from different sections of the party, from the shadow cabinet and MPs to councillors, affiliated societies and unions and constituency Labour parties.
Elections have also begun for representatives on the national constitutional committee (NCC), which handles many disciplinary cases, and the National Policy Forum (NPF), which is Labour’s formal internal policy-making process.
The contest could provide Keir Starmer with the chance to further consolidate his control over the party, if pro-leadership candidates were to make further advances at the expense of more left-wing representatives.
Elected representatives will serve a two-year term on the NEC, with members keen to stand required to have sufficient nominations by Friday June 28.
It comes just as LabourList can reveal candidates on the pro-leadership “Organise” slate have taken an early lead over more left-wing and other rivals in nominations for senior posts within Labour Students.
What NEC, NPF and NCC posts are up for election?
The posts on the NEC up for grabs include:
- Nine CLP representatives, including at least four women
- Treasurer
- Auditors
- Two local government representatives
- Three Parliamentary Labour Party representatives, including at least one woman
- One youth members representative
- One Black and Minority Ethnic members representative
- One disabled members representative
On the NCC, there are four CLP roles available, and five union roles, serving a three-year terms.
The NPF will have 55 elected CLP representatives, 55 union representatives, 10 local government representatives, six socialist sociaty representatives, nine PLP representatives and two House of Lords representatives.
Who is on the current Labour NEC?
The party website lists current representatives as follows:
Chair: James Asser
Vice Chair: Ellie Reeves MP
Leader: Sir Keir Starmer MP
Deputy Leader: Angela Rayner MP
Treasurer: Mike Payne
Shadow Frontbench: Anneliese Dodds MP
Shadow Frontbench: Ellie Reeves MP
Shadow Frontbench: Shabana Mahmood MP
Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Jackie Baillie MSP
Welsh Labour Representative: Carwyn Jones MS
Young Labour: Elsie Greenwood
Disabled Members: Ellen Morrison
BAME Labour: Carol Sewell
Div. I – Trade Unions: Mark Ferguson (Unison)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Nicola Jukes (TSSA)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Isabelle Gutierrez (Musicians’ Union)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (USDAW)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (Unison)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Gavin Sibthorpe (GMB)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Mary Williams (UNITE)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Kathy Abu-Bakir (GMB)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)
Div. I – Trade Unions: Joanne Thomas (USDAW)
Div. I – Trade Unions: David Agbley (UNITE)
Div. II – Socialist Societies: James Asser
Div. III – CLPs: Johanna Baxter
Div. III – CLPs: Jessica Barnard
Div. III – CLPs: Yasmine Dar
Div. III – CLPs: Luke Akehurst
Div. III – CLPs: Ann Black
Div. III – CLPs: Gurinder Singh Josan
Div. III – CLPs: Abdi Duale
Div. III – CLPs: Gemma Bolton
Div. III – CLPs: Mish Rahman
Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Nesil Caliskan
Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Tudor Evans
Div. V – PLP: Sir George Howarth MP
Div. V – PLP: Dame Margaret Beckett MP
Div. V – PLP: Dame Angela Eagle MP
