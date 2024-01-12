New: National executive committee and other Labour election races begin

Labour has fired the starting gun on internal elections to decide who governs the party, with applications now open to stand to be on its national executive committee (NEC), LabourList can reveal.

The NEC is a governing body which provides “strategic direction”, in Labour’s words, and includes representatives from different sections of the party, from the shadow cabinet and MPs to councillors, affiliated societies and unions and constituency Labour parties.

Elections have also begun for representatives on the national constitutional committee (NCC), which handles many disciplinary cases, and the National Policy Forum (NPF), which is Labour’s formal internal policy-making process.

The contest could provide Keir Starmer with the chance to further consolidate his control over the party, if pro-leadership candidates were to make further advances at the expense of more left-wing representatives.

Elected representatives will serve a two-year term on the NEC, with members keen to stand required to have sufficient nominations by Friday June 28.

It comes just as LabourList can reveal candidates on the pro-leadership “Organise” slate have taken an early lead over more left-wing and other rivals in nominations for senior posts within Labour Students.

What NEC, NPF and NCC posts are up for election?

The posts on the NEC up for grabs include:

Nine CLP representatives, including at least four women

Treasurer

Auditors

Two local government representatives

Three Parliamentary Labour Party representatives, including at least one woman

One youth members representative

One Black and Minority Ethnic members representative

One disabled members representative

On the NCC, there are four CLP roles available, and five union roles, serving a three-year terms.

The NPF will have 55 elected CLP representatives, 55 union representatives, 10 local government representatives, six socialist sociaty representatives, nine PLP representatives and two House of Lords representatives.

Who is on the current Labour NEC?

The party website lists current representatives as follows:

Chair: James Asser

Vice Chair: Ellie Reeves MP

Leader: Sir Keir Starmer MP

Deputy Leader: Angela Rayner MP

Treasurer: Mike Payne

Shadow Frontbench: Anneliese Dodds MP

Shadow Frontbench: Ellie Reeves MP

Shadow Frontbench: Shabana Mahmood MP

Shadow Scottish Frontbench: Jackie Baillie MSP

Welsh Labour Representative: Carwyn Jones MS

Young Labour: Elsie Greenwood

Disabled Members: Ellen Morrison

BAME Labour: Carol Sewell

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mark Ferguson (Unison)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Nicola Jukes (TSSA)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Isabelle Gutierrez (Musicians’ Union)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Michael Wheeler (USDAW)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Wendy Nichols (Unison)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Andy Kerr (CWU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Gavin Sibthorpe (GMB)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mary Williams (UNITE)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Kathy Abu-Bakir (GMB)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Ian Murray (FBU)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Mick Whelan (ASLEF)

Div. I – Trade Unions: Joanne Thomas (USDAW)

Div. I – Trade Unions: David Agbley (UNITE)

Div. II – Socialist Societies: James Asser

Div. III – CLPs: Johanna Baxter

Div. III – CLPs: Jessica Barnard

Div. III – CLPs: Yasmine Dar

Div. III – CLPs: Luke Akehurst

Div. III – CLPs: Ann Black

Div. III – CLPs: Gurinder Singh Josan

Div. III – CLPs: Abdi Duale

Div. III – CLPs: Gemma Bolton

Div. III – CLPs: Mish Rahman

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Nesil Caliskan

Div. IV – Labour Councillors: Tudor Evans

Div. V – PLP: Sir George Howarth MP

Div. V – PLP: Dame Margaret Beckett MP

Div. V – PLP: Dame Angela Eagle MP