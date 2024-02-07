Event: What would Labour’s New Deal mean for working people? Join us online

Get your tickets here to join us online to get the inside track on Labour’s plans for the world of work, during HeartUnions Week.



We’ll hear from Labour shadow minister for business, employment rights and levelling up Justin Madders, USDAW trade union general secretary Paddy Lillis, TUC assistant general secretary Kate Bell, Labour parliamentary candidate for Hastings & Rye Helena Dollimore, and LabourList editor Tom Belger.

LabourList and USDAW are excited to host this online discussion on Tuesday 13th February (6.30-7.45pm) via Zoom, where panelists will explore the big questions and answer yours too on Labour’s New Deal for Working People during HeartUnions Week.

The package of reforms has been called the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation, from banning zero-hours contracts to strengthening union rights.

But what’s in the detail of Labour’s plans to tackle low pay, insecure work and other day-to-day challenges too many workers face? How do we help ensure current party pledges become laws that employers actually follow? And what would these plans and a Labour goverment mean for the future of trade unions? We’ll explore those topics and more.

It’s easy to register here to secure your space, and if you have questions please email [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you there!

We are providing tickets free for USDAW members and those who can’t afford it. But if you can afford £5 or £10 to help sustain and expand LabourList’s news, analysis and events on all things Labour as the general election nears – your support will make a huge difference.

Find out more about HeartUnions Week here, and USDAW’s work and the New Deal here.