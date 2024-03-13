Beverley Knight, James Norton and Jason Manford back Labour’s arts plans ahead of Starmer speech

Beverley Knight, Jason Manford and James Norton are among the celebrities to back Labour’s plans for the arts industry ahead of a Keir Starmer speech on Thursday.



Actors, artists and comedians have endorsed the party’s proposals to allow for greater access to the arts for children by better incorporating creative subjects into the curriculum.



In a video, Happy Valley star James Norton, singer-songwriter Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford joined others across the industry in backing the proposals. We will post a livestream here on Thursday morning to watch Keir Starmer’s speech to creative industry leaders.



James Norton, who has recently starred in the biographical drama Bob Marley: One Love, said: “I support the Labour Party’s ambition when it comes to making the arts accessible to all children, particularly in regards to their ambitions around the school’s curriculum, reintegrating the arts into kids’ lives.”

Beverley Knight said that she also backed the party’s goals and said she had benefited from access to the arts as a child.

She said: “I support Labour’s ambition to allow all children to pursue their passions in the creative space because I was one of those children.”

Jason Manford said that the “next Prime Minister” had committed to support the arts “around the country” and “go back to school and make sure drama, art, music are on the curriculum”.

Apprentice star Mike Soutar also backed Labour’s plans and said: “We are seeing too many children shut out of the opportunity to enjoy creative subjects at school and outside. I support the Labour Party because I support the right of every child to have access to the creative subjects they can build their lives on.”

In a speech, being attended by representatives from across the arts industry, Keir Starmer will argue that the huge economic potential of the UK’s creative industries can only be harnessed through better access to the arts for all.

He is expected to say: “The creative industries have the power and potential for levelling up like nothing else.

“We will work together, hand in glove with our creative industries. No more sticking plaster politics. A long term, comprehensive plan for a decade of national renewal.

“Together, we will raise the next generation of creatives and harness the power of your industry to create wealth in every community.”

If you have anything to share that we should be publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].