‘Why you? Why now? Khan’s election launch is a masterclass in campaigning’

This is a republished article that first appeared on the author’s website, Political Advertising.

Sadiq Khan gave a masterclass in election campaigning yesterday when he launched his London Mayoral re-election bid.

A piece of advice that is often given to candidates is that in an election campaign should answer two questions “Why you?” and “Why now?”.

A well-constructed campaign narrative finds a way to answer both questions with a single story that is simple, credible, motivating and differentiating from your opponent. Sadiq Khan’s London Mayoral campaign launch was a case study of how to do it.

Sadiq Khan answered the question of “Why me?” with a policy pledge to build 40,000 council homes by 2030.

I grew up on a council estate. I know firsthand how the security of a council home transforms families’ lives. London is delivering the highest number of council homes since the 1970s. If I'm re-elected, we'll deliver 40,000 more by the end of the decade. pic.twitter.com/HyKU1QXEND — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 18, 2024

This is a simple policy to understand and it’s motivating; affordability of housing is the second biggest issue for Londoners, with 54% selecting it from a list as an important issue facing the capital (the most important issue is the cost of living).

The policy is also credible. The London Mayor can tangibly influence the number of houses built (the role is less able to lower the cost of living) and Sadiq Khan has in office overseen the delivery of the largest number of council homes since the 1970s.

Sadiq Khan has answered the question of “Why now?” by suggesting that it’s likely there will be a Labour government in Westminster by the end of the year and that this presents “a moment of maximum opportunity”.

What Khan means by this memorable turn of phrase is that electing a Labour Mayor of London to partner with a Labour government – with whom he has good relations – has a multiplying effect and will enable the “greatest council homebuilding drive in a generation”.

This clear, mutually reinforcing narrative is differentiating from the Conservatives because the Tories’ national record on house building is poor.

In addition, given the party’s national polling and internal division, there’s no way that their candidate Susan Hall could tenably promise that a Tory government and Conservative London Mayor could work hand in glove for the next four years.

