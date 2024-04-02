Revealed: New code of conduct to stop disability discrimination within Labour

Labour’s national executive committee has approved a new code of conduct on discrimination against disabled people, setting out principles that the party should take into account when considering allegations made against members, LabourList can reveal.

The new code of conduct on disablism was signed off by the party’s governing body at its meeting this week, with one source telling LabourList it was approved unanimously, and it is expected to be on the party website shortly.

A draft document presented to the NEC – and seen by LabourList – states that the code “applies to alleged misconduct demonstrating hostility or prejudice on the basis of disability”.

The NEC, the party’s independent complaints board and its national constitutional committee, which handles discipline, will take the code into account when reviewing allegations of hostility or prejudice based on disability by members.

Code sets out 11 principles on which to consider allegations

It goes on to set out 11 principles that the party “will have regard to” when looking at such cases.

The document states: “These principles should be taken into account when assessing whether a member’s conduct falls below the standards required by the Labour Party rulebook. Although each case must always be judged on its own context and facts, the engagement of one or several principles below is likely to indicate that the alleged conduct is prejudicial or grossly detrimental to the Labour Party.”

The principles include that members and local parties “should be conscious of the policies and practices they operate and how those may erect barriers leading to the exclusion of disabled people” and that “reasonable adjustments should be made for disabled people where necessary to ensure their full participation”.

The document states that it is “never acceptable for members to use derogatory or pejorative slurs to describe disabled people” and that “derogatory, pejorative or negative terms to describe mental ill health impairments or learning difficulties should all be avoided”.

The code also says members “must avoid using demeaning language or instructions to disabled people because they are disabled and should never engage in belittling gestures or social cues” and should also not “refer to disabled people as though they are not present or cannot understand what is going on”.

‘Step in the right direction, but a long way to go’

Disability Labour co-chair Kathy Bole said: “It is a step in the right direction. We should be making things easier for all members in the party – if you’re good to us, you’re going to be benefiting those people who don’t see themselves as disabled. We’re approaching one in four people who are disabled in this country.

“It’s taken a long time to get it to this point, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say there needs to be more in it. There’s a really long way to go, but if we can open a conversation it would be fantastic.

“It would be great if the party worked with us disabled people in coming up with some kind of training you could give to Constituency Labour Parties, so they’d be clued up as to how to deal with disabled people in meetings.

“There’s so much trouble with people dealing with neurodiverse people in meetings. Or sometimes selection panels don’t understand that holding them early is difficult for people who don’t drive or that you need an accessible toilet.

“It would be nice if we could get more positive focus around disability too, and what disabled members are doing, to show they can do anything, rather than just what the party’s doing. But people don’t know how to ask about disabilities – they try to be polite.”

Bole urged anyone with queries relating to disability to approach Disability Labour for advice, highlighting some of its materials like a guide to differently paced canvassing.

‘Fitting’ move after UN slams UK government for failing disabled people

According to NEC member Ann Black’s account of the NEC meeting itself, those present thanked disabled members’ NEC rep Ellen Morrison, party chair Anneliese Dodds and others involved in preparing the code.

Black also said some NEC members “stressed the need for practical guidance and support for local parties in making meetings, campaigning and other activities inclusive and accessible”.

Morrison told LabourList it was “fitting” the NEC had signed off a code “designed to challenge discrimination and uphold our autonomy” just a week after the United Nations Disability Committee “condemned the government for rhetoric that devalues disabled people”.

“We’ve had 14 years of disabled people demonised and marginalised by austerity and benefit cuts, aided by a government happy to portray us as unworthy and undeserving. This document is a commitment that Labour as a party will strive to do better, and applies to every member: from CLPs to the shadow cabinet.

“I would encourage anyone to read this document and consider their understanding of disablism, as well as the social model of disability – something I worked to get in the rulebook at conference 2021.”

‘Good to see the adoption of the social model of disability’

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Beckenham and Penge Liam Conlon – who campaigns on disability rights and was disabled following an accident as a teenager – told LabourList it was “really positive news” that the NEC had passed the code of conduct.

He said: “Disabled people are among the most marginalised in society and the most underrepresented in public life. The Labour Party has a moral responsibility to break down barriers to inclusion and promote equality in society – and we can only lead on this in the country if we lead within our own party first.

“It is good to see the adoption of the social model of disability. Developed by disabled people, this describes people as disabled by barriers in society, not by our impairment or difference – and therefore empowers us to take action to tackle discrimination and exclusion.

“I think there is more work to do, especially on how this is implemented, but it is undoubtedly a significant step forward for disabled people in the Labour Party.”

Full code of conduct principles on disablism

The code of conduct’s principles, as set out in the NEC document, are as follows:

Members and local parties should be conscious of the policies and practices they operate and how those may erect barriers leading to the exclusion of disabled people in Labour Party activities. Where possible, those barriers should be avoided or remedied.

Reasonable adjustments should be made for disabled people where necessary to ensure their full participation in Labour Party activities. If members have any doubts about the scope of the Labour Party’s duty to make reasonable adjustments or how to implement the duty in practice, they should seek further advice from the Labour Party, online and from disabled members.

The language people use around disability is a sensitive issue. Members should always be conscious of the needs and sensitivities of disabled people. It is never acceptable for members to use derogatory or pejorative slurs to describe disabled people. Members should take particular care with their language about disabled people’s experiences, including with regard to policy issues that affect their day-to-day lives. For example with regard to crime, social security, health and social care and education.

Discourse about mental health impairments and learning difficulties or disabilities is important: derogatory, pejorative or negative terms to describe mental ill health impairments or learning difficulties should all be avoided. Members should be conscious of the fact that learning difficulties and mental health impairments are distinct and not the same thing.

The term ‘neurodiversity’ refers to the wide diversity of brains in the human population. Whereas the majority will largely function in a ‘neurotypical’ way – as in, they will function and process matters in a similar way. For the purposes of the UK law, neurodivergence is considered a disability. Some members of the Labour Party are not neurotypical and may socialise with others in a non-neurotypical way (for example, avoiding eye contact, presenting with physical ticks, sensitivity to audio or visual stimuli). Neurodivergent people may experience sensory overload in crowded or noisy environments. Members should be aware of the needs of these members.

It is never acceptable for members to treat disabled people less favourably because they are disabled, for example, by refusing to talk or engage with someone because of characteristics that are directly linked to their impairments or differences.

Members must avoid using demeaning language or instructions to disabled people because they are disabled and should never engage in belittling gestures or social cues. Members should avoid portraying disability as a matter of personal tragedy and pity and not present as inevitable that people with impairments should be excluded from society or otherwise deserve fewer opportunities in life.

Members should not refer to disabled people as though they are not present or cannot understand what is going on. Members should also avoid speaking unsolicited on behalf of disabled people and should not speak to a person accompanying the disabled person (such as a support work, personal assistant or unpaid ‘carer’) instead of speaking directly to the disabled person themselves.

It is never acceptable to make jokes at disabled peoples’ expense, about their impairments or about the barriers they face in society.

Disabled people should be given the same access to benefits and opportunities in the Labour Party as anyone else. Where for any reason it is not possible for a disabled person to participate equally in Labour Party activity, the issue must be dealt with sensitively and, where appropriate, reasonable adjustments ought to be made for them.

Disabled people should not be penalised because they are unable to do something because of their disability or impairment or for something that arises in consequence of this. For example, whilst there may be occasions where it is necessary and proportionate for a meeting to abide by strict cut-off and start times, a person should generally not be penalised for turning up late to a Labour Party meeting if the reason is something arising as a consequence of their impairment or because they were unable to engage in canvassing activities (for example, because of low mobility caused by their condition).

The Labour Party did not respond to request for comment.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].