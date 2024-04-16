London mayor elections: Labour urges probe into Tories’ fake driver fines

Labour has called on the Crown Prosecution Service to investigate fake penalty charge notices created as part of Susan Hall’s mayoral campaign.

Flyers for the Conservative candidate for London Mayor use yellow and black colours, mimicking a parking notice, and include the words: “Driving charge notice – do not ignore”.

The local election leaflet goes on to claim that London Mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to introduce a pay-per-mile scheme across the capital – a scheme that he has previously ruled out for as long as he is in office.

The flyers have been branded “deceptive” by fact-checkers.

We’re concerned about these leaflets from the Conservative Party that some of our supporters are receiving through their doors. Deceptive campaign practices can mislead the public during elections – and that’s not on. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/yock5d4tZm — Full Fact (@FullFact) April 8, 2024

Lawyers acting for the Labour Party have now asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate whether the “scaremongering” leaflets are not properly labelled as political advertising.

The letter says: “Election material which has been issued on the authority of Ms Hall has been distributed in an envelope that closely resembles that which would ordinarily contain a fixed penalty notice for driving offences.

“While the content of the leaflet wholly misrepresents Mr Khan’s widely publicised position in this policy area, our principal concern in making this report is the envelope that the leaflet has been distributed in.

“It is apparent that Ms Hall, in falsely implying that Mr Khan plans to introduce a pay-per-mile scheme, is suggesting that by voting for Mr Khan, electors may be caused financial loss as a result.”

This image might be photoshopped, but Sadiq Khan’s pay-per-mile plans are not. Stop Sadiq’s pay-per-mile at the ballot box by voting for me on May 2nd. pic.twitter.com/iOqMg8UGnI — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) April 12, 2024

‘Tory campaign characterised by dirty tactics and lies’

Karen Buck, chair of Sadiq Khan’s campaign, said the tactics used by Susan Hall rival those used in the Conservatives’ “disgraced” mayoral campaign in 2016, which saw the Tories accused of racist or Islamophobic campaigning.

She said: “The Tories are scaremongering people who are already worried about their bills thanks to the catastrophic cost-of-living crisis they created.

“These tactics are legally questionable and certainly mark another low in this desperate Tory campaign characterised by dirty tactics and lies.

“Sadiq has ruled out ever bringing in pay-per-mile as long as he is Mayor – no ifs, no buts.”

A Conservative source told LabourList that the leaflet included the required imprint.

A spokeswoman for Susan Hall’s campaign said: “This is desperate nonsense from Sadiq Khan’s campaign, intended to distract from his plans to hit every single family in our city with a pay-per-mile charge.

“It’s a plan he’s so proud of, he gloated about it in his book and has legally committed Transport for London to deliver.

“Londoners will see through this; Sadiq Khan’s record of dishonesty speaks for itself.”

The Crown Prosecution Service said they are considering the contents of the letter.

