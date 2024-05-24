Labour general election selections: Party asks for candidates in 11 seats

The selection process for almost a dozen constituencies has opened across the country as the election campaign kicks into high gear.

A total of 11 selections have opened to applications, including Rochdale – currently held by Workers Party MP George Galloway after a by-election which saw Labour’s candidate Azhar Ali disowned by the party.

Other seats include key targets such as Dudley, where Labour launched its local election campaign, as well as current Labour seats like Makerfield, whose MP Yvonne Fovargue announced she will not stand for re-election.

Also listed is the constituency of Hyndburn, after Labour’s original candidate Graham Jones was suspended from the party after comments made in a meeting about Israel.

The deadline for applications in all 11 constituencies is Monday, May 27 at 5pm.

Full list of constituencies

Altrincham and Sale West

Hyndburn

Rochdale

Dudley

Tipton and Wednesbury

Dewsbury and Batley

Halifax

Makerfield

Queen’s Park and Maida Vale

Gateshead and Whickham

North Durham

LabourList has seen the party’s new proposals for candidate selections in battleground and retirement seats.

They say that once applications are invited, panels comprising three national executive committee members which reflect the diversity of the party shall be convened on an ad hoc basis to consider applications.

“At least one member of each Panel shall be a woman, and at least one member shall be a representative of an affiliated organisation.

“The Panel shall agree a provisional shortlist of candidates following a review of applications by correspondence. Following consideration of due diligence reports, a final shortlist for each vacancy shall be agreed by correspondence.

“Where required, Panels shall also be briefed by the Governance and Legal Unit on the overall state of applications and the current list of selected candidates, to ensure that that the Party’s overall slate of candidates reflects the communities the Party seeks to represent.

“⁠For each vacancy, the panel shall conduct interviews with shortlisted candidates. Following interviews, the Panel shall appoint a candidate who shall be deemed selected, subject to NEC endorsement. The decision of the Panel shall be final and not subject to appeal.”

LabourList understands the NEC will meet to finally endorse candidates on June 4, one month before voters go to the polls.