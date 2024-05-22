Watch Labour’s first general election ad as Starmer says ‘time for change’

Labour leader Keir Starmer has released the party’s first advert of the general election campaign, saying “It’s time for change”.

In the video, posted to social media as Rishi Sunak called the election for July 4, Starmer said: “After 14 years under the Tories, nothing seems to work anymore. Public services crumbling, ambulances that don’t come, families weighed down by higher mortgage rates, antisocial behaviour on our high streets. The list goes on and on.”

Starmer said the answer to the difficulty the country finds itself in is not another five years of Conservative government and said “only a changed Labour Party will get Britain’s future back”.

