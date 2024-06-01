Home

UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Daniel Green

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our new 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.

We will be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out daily during the election campaign – bookmark this page and keep checking back here to stay updated on how Labour, the Conservatives and other parties are doing.

We Think (30-31 May)

Labour leads by 25 points

  • Labour: 46%
  • Conservatives: 21%
  • Reform UK: 13%
  • Lib Dems: 8%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 2%

1,328 respondents

Techne (29-30 May)

Labour leads by 24 points

  • Labour: 45%
  • Conservative: 21%
  • Reform UK: 12%
  • Lib Dems: 11%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Other: 3%

1,630 respondents

YouGov (29-30 May)

Labour leads by 25 points

  • Labour: 46%
  • Conservatives: 21%
  • Reform UK: 15%
  • Lib Dems: 8%
  • Greens: 6%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Other: 3%

2,040 respondents

Whitestone Insight (29-30 May)

Labour leads by 20 points

  • Labour: 44%
  • Conservatives: 24%
  • Reform UK: 11%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 3%

2,024 respondents

BMG (28-29 May)

Labour leads by 16 points

  • Labour: 43%
  • Conservatives: 27%
  • Reform UK: 11%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 1%

More in Common (27-29 May)

Labour leads by 19 points

  • Labour: 45%
  • Conservatives: 26%
  • Reform UK: 11%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 5%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Other: 1%

2,049 respondents

YouGov (26-28 May)

Labour leads by 27 points

  • Labour: 47%
  • Conservatives: 20%
  • Reform UK: 12%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 7%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 3%

2,128 respondents

Lord Ashcroft (24-28 May)

Labour leads by 23 points

  • Labour: 47%
  • Conservatives: 24%
  • Reform UK: 11%
  • Green: 8%
  • Lib Dems: 6%

4,828 respondents

Redfield & Wilton (25-27 May)

Labour leads by 23 points

  • Labour: 46%
  • Conservatives: 23%
  • Reform UK: 13%
  • Liberal Democrats: 9%
  • Green: 5%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 3%

12,000 respondents

Survation (24-27 May)

Labour leads by 23 points

  • Labour: 47%
  • Conservatives: 24%
  • Lib Dems: 11%
  • Reform UK: 8%
  • Green: 3%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 4%

FindOutNow (20-27 May)

Labour leads by 27 points

  • Labour: 46%
  • Conservatives: 19%
  • Reform UK: 12%
  • Lib Dems: 10%
  • Green: 8%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 3%

10,390 respondents

Savanta (24-26 May)

Labour leads by 17 points

  • Labour: 44%
  • Conservatives: 27%
  • Lib Dems: 10%
  • Reform UK: 8%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Others: 4%

JL Partners (24-25 May)

Labour leads by 12 points

  • Labour: 40%
  • Conservatives: 28%
  • Reform UK: 12%
  • Lib Dems: 10%
  • Green: 5%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 2%

2,013 respondents

Deltapoll (23-25 May)

Labour leads by 22 points

  • Labour: 45%
  • Conservatives: 23%
  • Reform UK: 10%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Other: 3%

1,517 respondents

Opinium (23-24 May)

Labour leads by 14 points

  • Labour: 41%
  • Conservatives: 27%
  • Reform UK: 10%
  • Lib Dems: 10%
  • Green: 7%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Others: 1%

1,464 respondents

YouGov (23-24 May)

Labour leads by 22 points

  • Labour: 44%
  • Conservatives: 22%
  • Reform UK: 14%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Others: 1%

2,072 respondents

WeThink (23-24 May)

Labour leads by 25 points

  • Labour: 47%
  • Conservatives: 22%
  • Reform UK: 12%
  • Lib Dems: 8%
  • Green: 6%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Others: 2%

1,242 respondents

Techne (22-23 May)

Labour leads by 26 points

  • Labour: 45%
  • Conservatives: 19%
  • Reform UK: 14%
  • Lib Dems: 12%
  • Green: 5%
  • SNP: 2%
  • Others: 3%

1,643 respondents

More in Common (22-23 May)

Labour leads by 17 points

  • Labour: 44%
  • Conservatives: 27%
  • Reform UK: 10%
  • Lib Dems: 9%
  • Green: 5%
  • SNP: 3%
  • Others: 1%

2,008 respondents

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected]

