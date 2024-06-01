UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our new 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.
We will be publishing the results of the main UK pollsters as they come out daily during the election campaign – bookmark this page and keep checking back here to stay updated on how Labour, the Conservatives and other parties are doing.
We Think (30-31 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
1,328 respondents
Techne (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 24 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservative: 21%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
1,630 respondents
YouGov (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 21%
- Reform UK: 15%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Greens: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 3%
2,040 respondents
Whitestone Insight (29-30 May)
Labour leads by 20 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,024 respondents
BMG (28-29 May)
Labour leads by 16 points
- Labour: 43%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 1%
More in Common (27-29 May)
Labour leads by 19 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 26%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Other: 1%
2,049 respondents
YouGov (26-28 May)
Labour leads by 27 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 20%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
2,128 respondents
Lord Ashcroft (24-28 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Reform UK: 11%
- Green: 8%
- Lib Dems: 6%
4,828 respondents
Redfield & Wilton (25-27 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 13%
- Liberal Democrats: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
12,000 respondents
Survation (24-27 May)
Labour leads by 23 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 24%
- Lib Dems: 11%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 3%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 4%
FindOutNow (20-27 May)
Labour leads by 27 points
- Labour: 46%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 8%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
10,390 respondents
Savanta (24-26 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Reform UK: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 4%
JL Partners (24-25 May)
Labour leads by 12 points
- Labour: 40%
- Conservatives: 28%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 2%
2,013 respondents
Deltapoll (23-25 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 23%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Other: 3%
1,517 respondents
Opinium (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 14 points
- Labour: 41%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 10%
- Green: 7%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
1,464 respondents
YouGov (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 22 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 1%
2,072 respondents
WeThink (23-24 May)
Labour leads by 25 points
- Labour: 47%
- Conservatives: 22%
- Reform UK: 12%
- Lib Dems: 8%
- Green: 6%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 2%
1,242 respondents
Techne (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 26 points
- Labour: 45%
- Conservatives: 19%
- Reform UK: 14%
- Lib Dems: 12%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 2%
- Others: 3%
1,643 respondents
More in Common (22-23 May)
Labour leads by 17 points
- Labour: 44%
- Conservatives: 27%
- Reform UK: 10%
- Lib Dems: 9%
- Green: 5%
- SNP: 3%
- Others: 1%
2,008 respondents
Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.
