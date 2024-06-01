UK general election poll tracker: Daily roundup on how polls look for Labour

Keep up to date with the news on what the latest opinion polls say on the state of the parties, via our new 2024 UK general election polling tracker below.

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 13%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

1,328 respondents

Labour leads by 24 points

Labour: 45%

Conservative: 21%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 11%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

1,630 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 21%

Reform UK: 15%

Lib Dems: 8%

Greens: 6%

SNP: 2%

Other: 3%

2,040 respondents

Labour leads by 20 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,024 respondents

Labour leads by 16 points

Labour: 43%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 1%

Labour leads by 19 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 26%

Reform UK: 11%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Other: 1%

2,049 respondents

Labour leads by 27 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 20%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 7%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

2,128 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 24%

Reform UK: 11%

Green: 8%

Lib Dems: 6%

4,828 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 13%

Liberal Democrats: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

12,000 respondents

Labour leads by 23 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 24%

Lib Dems: 11%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 3%

SNP: 3%

Other: 4%

Labour leads by 27 points

Labour: 46%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 8%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

10,390 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 27%

Lib Dems: 10%

Reform UK: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Others: 4%

Labour leads by 12 points

Labour: 40%

Conservatives: 28%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Other: 2%

2,013 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 23%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Other: 3%

1,517 respondents

Labour leads by 14 points

Labour: 41%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 10%

Green: 7%

SNP: 2%

Others: 1%

1,464 respondents

Labour leads by 22 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 6%

SNP: 2%

Others: 1%

2,072 respondents

Labour leads by 25 points

Labour: 47%

Conservatives: 22%

Reform UK: 12%

Lib Dems: 8%

Green: 6%

SNP: 3%

Others: 2%

1,242 respondents

Labour leads by 26 points

Labour: 45%

Conservatives: 19%

Reform UK: 14%

Lib Dems: 12%

Green: 5%

SNP: 2%

Others: 3%

1,643 respondents

Labour leads by 17 points

Labour: 44%

Conservatives: 27%

Reform UK: 10%

Lib Dems: 9%

Green: 5%

SNP: 3%

Others: 1%

2,008 respondents

