Labour receives more donations than Tories in first week of election campaign

Labour received the most donations in the first week of the general election campaign with a cash haul of almost £1m, the Electoral Commission has revealed.

The party received £926,908 from donors, considerably more than the £218,500 raised by Labour in the first week of the 2019 general election.

Labour raised considerably more than the Conservatives during the first week, between May 30 and June 5, with the Tories raising £574,918 – a far cry from the £5.7m the Conservatives attracted over the same period in 2019.

The biggest donation to Labour in the first week of the 2024 election was from Toledo Productions, a firm set up by Notting Hill and Love Actually producer Duncan Kenworthy.

Other big donors to the party included the Communication Workers Union, businessman Clive Hollick and Stuart Roden.

In addition to the £926,908 in donations, Labour also received £652,410.55 in short money in the first week of the campaign – public funds given to opposition parties with more than two MPs.

Among the other parties, the Liberal Democrats attracted £454,999 in donations in the first week of the campaign, with the Reform UK raising £140,000 and the SNP £127,998.

The Co-operative Party, which has an electoral pact with Labour, received donations totalling £120,000.

Labour was approached for comment.

Find out more through our wider 2024 Labour party manifesto coverage so far…

OVERVIEW:

Manifesto launch: Highlights, reaction and analysis as it happened



Full manifesto costs breakdown – and how tax and borrowing fund it

The key manifesto policy priorities in brief

Manifesto NHS and health policies – at a glance

Manifesto housing policy – at a glance

Manifesto Palestine policy – at a glance

Manifesto immigration policies – at a glance

ANALYSIS AND REACTION:

‘The manifesto’s not perfect, but at the launch you could feel change is coming’

IPPR: ‘Labour’s manifesto is more ambitious than the Ming vase strategy suggests’

‘Victory will be short-lived unless Labour fixes broken services with proper funding and public ownership’

Socialist Health Association warns Labour under-funding risks NHS ‘decline’

‘The manifesto shows a new centrism, with the state key driving growth’

Fabians: ‘This a substantial core offer, not the limit of Labour ambition’

‘No surprises, but fear not: Labour manifesto is the start, not the end’

‘What GB energy will do and why we desperately need it’

‘Labour’s health policies show a little-noticed radicalism’

GMB calls manifesto ‘vision of hope’ but Unite says ‘not enough’

IFS: Manifesto doesn’t raise enough cash to fund ‘genuine change’

Watch as Starmer heckled by protestor with ‘youth deserve better’ banner

POLICY NEWS:

Labour vows to protect green belt despite housebuilding drive

Manifesto commits to Brexit and being ‘confident’ outside EU

Labour to legislate on New Deal within 100 days – key policies breakdown

Labour to give 16-year-olds right to vote

Starmer says ‘manifesto for wealth creation’ will kickstart growth

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this or any other topic involving Labour or about the election, on record or strictly anonymously, contact us at [email protected].

Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for a briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

If you can help sustain our work too through a monthly donation, become one of our supporters here.

And if you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].