General election campaign: Keeping track of Keir Starmer’s visits

Where the party leader choses to visit in the general election campaign is revealing indeed: so much so that Sky News has put together a full list of Keir Starmer’s campaign stop locations in the general election thus far.

Taking in among other places Scotland, outer London and the south coast, all the seats on the list are winnable for Labour, and many are what would have been considered reaches in less clement polling environments: Gillingham and Rainham, where Starmer started his general election campaign, has a Tory majority of over fifteen thousand.

In most but not all of the seats Labour is fighting the Tories. However, in Brighton Pavillion, Labour is looking to make a gain from the Greens, while in Glasgow East and Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West it is the Scottish Nationalists who Labour candidates will be looking to beat.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the seat of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where Labour’s candidate Danny Beales suffered a bruising defeat in a by-election last summer, would be a particularly sweet prize on the night, and it’s unsurprising to see it listed here. It was also the seat where Labour launched its election battle-bus.

The seats visited so far are:

Gillingham and Rainham

Glasgow East

South Ribble

Brighton Pavilion

Worthing East and Shoreham

Chipping Barnet

Derbyshire Mid

Stevenage

Worcester

Monmouthshire

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Bury North

Bolton North East

Finchley and Golders Green

