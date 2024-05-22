UK general election rumours: Labour says 2024 campaign is ‘ready to go’

The Labour Party has a “fully organised and operational campaign ready to go” as soon as the Prime Minister calls a general election, according to a party spokesperson.

A party official told journalists in Westminster on Wednesday the manifesto was also ready. It comes amid fevered speculation about whether Rishi Sunak is about to call a general election, either for July or later in the year.

The party spokesperson said after Prime Minister’s Questions: “We’re fully ready to go whenever the Prime Minister calls an election. We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go.

“We think the country is crying out for a general election, so I would ask the Prime Minister to get on with it. The Prime Minister has repeatedly marched us up the hill and then bottled it at the last minute when it comes to calling an election.

“But however long he keeps delaying, he cannot avoid the verdict of the British public, which recognises that this is a government that has failed over the last 14 years and believes that it’s time for a change. We look forward to having the opportunity to put our case to the public that this changed Labour Party represents the change that the country needs.”

Asked about LabourList’s revelation today that more than 100 seats still don’t have candidates in place, the spokesman said it was “absolutely” something the party could organise quickly.

“We have standard procedures in place for that situation. As I say, we’re ready to go. Our plans are operational for whenever the Prime Minister decides to call the election.”

He said it would be for the party’s National Executive Committee to decide the selection process in each seat.

