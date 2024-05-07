Home

Watch Rachel Reeves speech on Sunak ‘gaslighting’ UK over crashed economy

Tom Belger

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is using a speech in the City of London on Tuesday to accuse the Conservatives of “gaslighting” the public over the state of the economy.

Reeves’ speech is an attempt to pre-empt expected Tory efforts to put a positive spin on economic data out later this week – with the Bank of England making its interest rate decision and growth figures due out on Friday.

She is expected to call Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “deluded and out of touch with the realities facing working people in Britain”, and compare the Tories’ record on the economy to having “crashed the car and left it by the side of the road.”

You can watch the speech through the livestream below, and a full transcript will also be published below here later on today.

