Suspended, expelled, quit: Who are the MPs sitting without the Labour whip?

One of Labour’s longest serving MPs, Brown was first elected to represent Newcastle-upon-Tyne East in 1983 and has held the seat ever since. Brown served as Labour’s chief whip Tony Blair and every successive party leader, leaving the role in 2021 to be replaced by fellow north east MP Alan Campbell.

In September 2022, it was reported that Brown had been suspended from the Labour party following a complaint to the party’s independent complaints system. The nature of the complaint has not been made public and Brown remains suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

He said in September he was “forbidden” by party rules from publicly discussing the complaint, but said he was cooperating “fully” with the internal investigation and and continuing his constituency work and maintaining a “good division record” in parliament.

But in early December he confirmed he would stand down at the next election, and said he was quitting Labour “with a heavy heart”, alleging the complaints system was “fundamentally and inexcusably flawed”.

A party spokesperson said it treated complaints with the “utmost seriousness”, and had an independent complaints process that ensured they were handled “impartially and fairly”.

Keir Starmer has repeatedly made it clear that former leader Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate again.

Representing Islington North since 1983, a Labour National Executive Committee motion barring him from candidacy at the next election passed in March 2023.

The motion claimed that the “Labour Party’s interests, and its political interests at the next general election, are not well served by Mr Corbyn running as a Labour Party candidate”.

But the former leader said in a statement at the time: “The NEC’s decision to block my candidacy for Islington North is a shameful attack on party democracy, party members and natural justice.”

Corbyn announced he would stand for re-election in Islington North as an independent candidate, causing him to be expelled from the Labour Party.

Geraint Davies served as Labour MP for Croydon Central between 1997 and 2005, before being elected as the Labour and Co-operative member for Swansea West in 2010. He had the Labour whip suspended in June 2023, following a report in Politico that documented a series of allegations of sexual harassment against the MP.

Davies said he did not “recognise” the allegations, which a Labour spokesperson described as “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour”, commenting: “If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry.” An inquiry is ongoing.

Reached for comment by LabourList, Davies said he denied all allegations and is keen that the inquiry into the claims against him concludes as soon as possible.

Davies announced he would stand down as an MP on May 28.

McGinn has represented St Helen’s North since 2015, and between June 2021 and September 2022 served under Shabana Mahmood as deputy national campaign coordinator. Prior to his election, the Northern Ireland-born McGinn sat on Labour’s NEC.

In December 2022, it was reported that McGinn had been suspended from the party whip following a complaint to the party’s independent complaints system. McGinn has said that the complaint, the details of which have not been made public, was “entirely unfounded”.

He announced in May 2023 that he would not seek re-election and in October 2023 that he had left the Labour Party. David Baines has been selected to fight his seat.

Webbe was elected as the Labour MP for Leicester East at the 2019 general election. She had previously served as a councillor in Islington and as a member of the NEC, where in 2018 she was elected chair of the disputes panel.

Claudia Webbe was convicted of harassment in November 2021 and lost her appeal for this conviction in May 2022, and Labour called on her to resign as an MP. She had the Labour whip suspended in September 2020 over the harassment charges and has not regained it.

Rajesh Agrawal has been selected to fight Leicester East at the next election. Webbe is standing for re-election as an independent candidate.