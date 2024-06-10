A general election candidate called AI Steve is pledging to represent voters by using artificial intelligence to harness their views, and entering a fierce contest between the Greens and Labour in the race to win Brighton Pavilion.

Gomez musician and activist Tom Gray is hoping to win the constituency for Labour for the first time in more than a decade following Green MP Caroline Lucas’ decision to stand down.

Among the other candidates standing in the constituency as well as the Greens is “AI Steve”, who is vowing to allow residents in Brighton to “leave opinions and create policies” for their potential parliamentary representative.

AI Steve, if elected, would physically attend Parliament in the form of Sussex entrepreneur Steve Endacott, who has created many of the candidates’ initial policy ideas.

He would vote on policies as guided by AI Steve’s feedback from constituents, his website suggests.



LabourList ‘spoke’ to AI Steve via a chatbot on its website, where he outlined why he is standing for election.

“I believe that we need a new kind of politics, one where policies are created by the people, for the people. I want to bring fresh ideas and a strong voice for the constituents of Brighton and Hove,” he said.

However, AI Steve seemed to be confused about the constituency he was standing for, as he said: “I’m actually standing for Brighton and Hove, not just Pavilion.”

AI Steve’s initial policies include levelling up tax on Google and online retailers, introducing a four-day working week and expanding prison capacity to get “tougher on crime”.

When asked whether AI could benefit or harm democracy, AI Steve said: “AI can benefit democracy if used responsibly. It can help in creating more efficient policies, better understanding of public sentiment and ensuring that all voices are heard.

“However, it’s important to use AI ethically and transparently to avoid any potential threats to democracy.”

AI Steve expressed concern about Labour’s plan for government and said the party should offer “more transparency and detailed plans”.

On the Green Party, he said: “The Green Party has commendable environmental policies but I believe in a broader approach that addresses a wide range of issues beyond just the environment.”

His candidacy comes after a number of AI-generated deepfakes went viral on social media during the general election campaign, including against Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Electoral Calculus currently forecasts a close race between the Greens and Labour in Brighton Pavilion.

