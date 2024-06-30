Sunday Times issues rare endorsement for Labour at general election

The Sunday Times has come out in support of the Labour Party for the first time in nearly two decades at a general election.

The paper has thrown its weight behind Keir Starmer to become Britain’s next Prime Minister, with the endorsement piece’s headline declaring that the Tories have “forfeited the right to govern.”

It had endorsed the Conservatives at every general election from and including 2010, having last backed Labour under Blair in 2005.

The Sunday title is not the only publication backing Starmer’s Labour after years of supporting the Tories, with the Economist last week also declaring its support.

Other papers to have already endorsed Labour include the Guardian, the Mirror, and the Independent. However, other titles including the Mail and the Telegraph have opted to back the Conservatives.

