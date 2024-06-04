NEC meet: Abbott and other candidates endorsed – bar in Barking and Gosport

Labour’s national executive committee has endorsed more than 600 of its existing candidates at a national executive committee, but not in Barking and Dagenham or Gosport, in the last key step towards the group formally becoming the party’s chosen candidates for the general election.

Virtually all of the existing candidates were signed off in the NEC meeting, from midday on Tuesday – including the veteran left-wing MP Diane Abbott after a backlash over suggestions she could be barred following a long suspension.

There had been some speculation that further left-wing candidates could face the chop at the final hurdle in the lead-up to the meeting, after Faiza Shaheen and Lloyd Russsell-Moyle were dramatically deselected by the party last week.

But virtually all of Labour’s current crop of candidates, including those on the left, will continue to stand as planned despite the party’s broader efforts under Keir Starmer to rein in the influence of the left.

However, multiple sources said the candidate in Barking and Dagenham, Darren Rodwell, was not on the final list the NEC was asked to approve.

It comes after The Independent reported Rodwell had faced a complaint to the party over a sexual harassment claim. Rodwell himself then issued a public statement: “I utterly refute what is being said, specifically: I have not engaged in sexual harassment of any kind; I did not indulge in ‘inappropriate touching’ of an attendee at an event last month.”

He added: I am prepared to fully address this complaint, I am in process of consulting lawyers and I would ask it were expedited so my candidature can proceed. I believe the people of Barking deserve an MP who knows the constituency well and will properly look after and promote their interests. I look forward to serving them should I be successful.”

Rodwell and Labour did not respond to request for comment.

Rodwell was previously embroiled in controversy and apologised after reportedly saying he had the “worst tan possible for a Black man” at a Black History Month event. He was reported to have been cleared by the party of wrongdoing, however.

A spokesperson for left-wing campaign group Momentum had on Monday urged the party to remove Rodwell, saying to maintain his candidacy with allegations hanging over him would be “an insult to the people of Barking” and illustrate “shameless double standards” by Labour, given the deselection of candidates like Lloyd Russell-Moyle.

Meanwhile it is not yet clear why there was no candidate endorsement in Gosport, Hampshire. Edward Batterbury was Labour’s candidate. He and Labour not immediately available either for comment.

A source suggested internal processes were ongoing in relation to the two seats, and it remains to be seen whether the party will appoint new recruits from the existing pool of applicants for recent vacancies in retirement and other seats, or either current candidate still has any chance of continuing to stand.

