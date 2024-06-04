Latest YouGov poll: Reform tipped for second behind Labour in these 27 seats

Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics has thrust Reform UK back into the spotlight as another threat to the beleaguered Conservative general election campaign. YouGov’s first MRP poll of the election cycle put Labour far in the lead with a forecast of 422 seats, giving them a majority of 194 – larger than Blair’s 1997 landslide. However, while they would still hold onto 140 seats, the poll results show the Conservatives slipping far enough to fall behind Reform in several key seats. While Reform was not forecast to win any seats, this would put them in second place behind Labour in many constituencies. The chart below shows the full list of seats where Farage’s party could come second according YouGov’s MRP.

This includes 10 seats where Labour is expected to win, but not enough for YouGov to deem them ‘safe’, which are: Ashfield, Bolsover, Bassetlaw, Rother Valley, Stoke-on-Trent North, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, Redcar, Wolverhampton North East, Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes, Blackpool North and Fleetwood.

