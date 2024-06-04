New poll gives Labour joint largest lead in Scotland since 2013, pollster says

A new poll from Redfield and Wilton has put Scottish Labour on 39% of the vote ahead of the Scottish National Party on 29%, in what the pollster said was the joint largest lead recorded for Labour in Scotland by any polling company since 2013.

Redfield and Wilton’s latest Westminster voting intention poll for Scotland, released today, also found that only 50% of Scottish voters who backed the SNP in 2019 say they would vote for the party again at the coming general election – with 27% of 2019 SNP voters saying they would now vote Labour.

Just over half (55%) of those who voted Conservative in Scotland in 2019 say they would do so again, with 18% of those voters now saying they would back Labour.

The poll put Scottish Labour on 39% of the vote, up one point, ahead of the SNP on 29% – with Labour’s lead over the SNP three points higher than in Redfield and Wilton’s previous poll last month.

READ MORE: YouGov general election MRP poll: Labour projected to win 422 seats

A major national poll from YouGov, published on Monday, projected that Labour would win 422 seats at the general election, while the Tories would win 140.

The pollster’s multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) model predicted that Labour would win a majority of 194 seats, which the pollster said would be the “second largest majority in British political history”.

The poll projected that the Liberal Democrats would become the third largest party in Westminster on 48 seats, while the SNP’s total number of MPs would fall to 17.

The model – which used survey data from almost 60,000 respondents – predicted that Labour would become the largest party in Scotland with 34 seats, ahead of the SNP on 17, the Tories on five and the Liberal Democrats on one.

