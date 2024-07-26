Labour NEC elections: ‘Councillors must have a voice and be listened to’

So far, 2024 has gone from election to election, with local and mayoral elections leading into our landmark general election win, and while you may have thought it was over – there’s still one more to go.

Labour’s internal National Executive Committee elections are underway, and with nominations closing on 31st July, we’re asking for Labour Groups across the country to consider nominating us to represent you on the NEC.

As we enter a new era for the relationship between national and local government, we are standing to provide a strong voice for councillors on Labour’s NEC, to ensure the vast campaigning and policymaking experience of local representatives plays a part in the programme of the Labour Government and wider party.

So, who are we? Claire Holland has been a Labour councillor since 2014, and has led the London Borough of Lambeth since 2021. She is now the Leader of London Councils.

A lifelong Labour activist and trade unionist, Claire first stood for council to fight for free access to sports facilities for young people. Peter Wheeler is a local councillor, trade unionist and Labour Party member of 50 years standing. He has a wealth of experience, having previously sat on Labour’s NEC.

Our platform for election

We are standing on five key pledges – the things that would form our priorities in representing Labour councillors up and down the country at one of the Party’s key decision-making tables.

The first of these is listening and being accountable to Labour councillors. We will provide NEC updates after every meeting and we will be accessible to Labour councillors whether it be by email, on Zoom or in person at Labour party events.

We will fight for councillors to be heard. Labour councillors are among the most experienced campaigners in our Party, and we have been the last line of defence in 14 dark years of Conservative decline, serving our communities in crisis through crisis. Councillors must have a voice at the table and be listened to, having your experience taken on board, at every level – from local branches to the NEC.

We will also fight for the resources you need for local elections. With Labour now in Government, we have to get this right. Councillors must be supported to start preparing for local elections as soon as the previous set is done, and we must be fully involved in any decision making that affects our ability to campaign.

We will ask for transparency on the Association of Labour Councillors (ALC) levy, one of the biggest funders of the Labour Party. We will insist on information on how it is spent, so that we can be proud of the financial contribution we make as councillors to the national effort.

Lastly, we will prioritise working as a team that delivers for working people. Labour in power is a tremendous opportunity to bring about real change – and local government has to be a part of that change.

We will work with the wider Labour movement, Labour Party colleagues, the ALC and LGA Labour to ensure everyone within the Labour Party understands the role of local government, its importance and the constraints imposed by the last government. This will include encouraging the very best people to stand for council elections.

Alongside Labour’s national success, we have gone from strength to strength in local government in the last few years, becoming the largest party in local government and winning councils we never thought we would.

With Labour now leading in national and local government, it’s an incredibly exciting time, and we want to continue the strong legacy of previous NEC reps Nesil Caliskan and Tudor Evans to ensure councillors across the country are part of this next chapter.

