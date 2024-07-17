King’s Speech 2024: Full list of 40 key policy bills set to become law

King Charles has read out Labour’s legislative programme for the coming years in the King’s Speech, from its flagship workers’ rights reforms to devolution, rail nationalisation and planning reform.
Here is a full list of all the bills Keir Starmer’s government hopes to make law, in a key sign of its immediate priorities for what hits the statute book.
The plans largely reflect the legislative elements of many policies announced in the party’s election manifesto, with many other commitments on tax and public spending set to come later through the next Budget and Spending Review.
Economic stability and growth
Budget Responsibility Bill
National Wealth Fund Bill
Pension Schemes Bill
Planning and Infrastructure Bill
Employment Rights Bill
English Devolution Bill
Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill
Better Buses Bill
Railways Bill
Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill
Arbitration Bill
Product Safety and Metrology Bill
Digital Information and Smart Data Bill
High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill
Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill
Great British Energy and becoming a Clean Energy Superpower
Great British Energy Bill
The Crown Estate Bill
Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill
Water (Special Measures) Bill
Secure borders, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and taking back our streets
Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill
Crime and Policing Bill
Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill
Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill
Breaking down the barriers to opportunity
Children’s Wellbeing Bill
Skills England Bill
Renters’ Rights Bill
Football Governance Bill
Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill
Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill
Draft Conversion Practices Bill
Health
Tobacco and Vapes Bill
Mental Health Bill
National security and serving the country
Hillsborough Law
Armed Forces Commissioner Bill
Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation
House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill
Cyber Security and Resilience Bill
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill
Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill
Holocaust Memorial Bill
