King’s Speech 2024: Full list of 40 key policy bills set to become law

King Charles has read out Labour’s legislative programme for the coming years in the King’s Speech, from its flagship workers’ rights reforms to devolution, rail nationalisation and planning reform.

Here is a full list of all the bills Keir Starmer’s government hopes to make law, in a key sign of its immediate priorities for what hits the statute book.

The plans largely reflect the legislative elements of many policies announced in the party’s election manifesto, with many other commitments on tax and public spending set to come later through the next Budget and Spending Review.

Economic stability and growth

Budget Responsibility Bill

National Wealth Fund Bill

Pension Schemes Bill

Planning and Infrastructure Bill

Employment Rights Bill

English Devolution Bill

Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill

Better Buses Bill

Railways Bill

Bank Resolution (Recapitalisation) Bill

Arbitration Bill

Product Safety and Metrology Bill

Digital Information and Smart Data Bill

High Speed Rail (Crewe to Manchester) Bill

Draft Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill

Great British Energy and becoming a Clean Energy Superpower



Great British Energy Bill

The Crown Estate Bill

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Revenue Support Mechanism) Bill

Water (Special Measures) Bill

Secure borders, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and taking back our streets



Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

Crime and Policing Bill

Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill

Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill

Breaking down the barriers to opportunity



Children’s Wellbeing Bill

Skills England Bill

Renters’ Rights Bill

Football Governance Bill

Draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill

Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill

Draft Conversion Practices Bill

Health

Tobacco and Vapes Bill

Mental Health Bill

National security and serving the country

Hillsborough Law

Armed Forces Commissioner Bill

Northern Ireland Legacy Legislation

House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill

Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and International Committee of the Red Cross (Status) Bill

Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill

Holocaust Memorial Bill

