Welsh Labour leadership: Candidates and nominations as things stand

Wales is facing its second Labour leadership contest this year following the resignation of Vaughan Gething – who is standing down after mere months in the role.

Nominations for Gething’s successor close on Wednesday at midday ahead of the campaign period, which will culminate with the new leader being announced on September 14 and formally installed as First Minister on September 18.

Health Secretary Eluned Morgan, who announced her candidacy on Monday, is widely seen as a frontrunner after Jeremy Miles ruled himself out of the race.

Here is the state of nominations so far:

Eluned Morgan

Jeremy Miles MS

Julie James MS

Jack Sargeant MS

Joyce Watson MS

Lynne Neagle MS

Dawn Boden MS

Hefin David MS

Vikki Howells MS

Jayne Bryant MS

Mike Hedges MS

Mick Antoniw MS

Huw Irranca-Davies MS

Julie Morgan MS

