Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething set to lose vote of no confidence

First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething is at risk of losing a confidence vote in his leadership due to two Labour colleagues being ill.

The Conservatives have put forward the vote of no confidence following criticism of donations received by Gething’s campaign for the leadership of the Welsh Labour Party.

With Labour holding 30 of the 60 seats in the parliament, Gething would need all of his Labour colleagues to back him.

However, the chair of the Labour group in the Senedd Vikki Howells told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that two members are unwell and will be unable to vote.

Gething has signalled that he would not stand down as First Minister if he lost the vote, which is expected to take place later this afternoon.

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage here.

