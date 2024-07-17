Government to enter talks with ASLEF next week over train drivers’ pay dispute

The new government is set to hold fresh talks as early as next week over the train drivers’ pay dispute.

The Press Association has reported that rail union ASLEF and the Department for Transport look set to enter talks to discuss the matter sometime next week.

The Labour-affiliated train drivers’ union has been embroiled in a long-running row over pay with the government.

The announcement follows a similar commencement of talks between the government and junior doctors since Labour took power.

It comes just hours after the government confirmed in the King’s Speech it will nationalise the railways.

14 years without a workforce strategy has left our railways understaffed, reliant on voluntary working and lurching from one crisis to the next. Our urgent priority is to reset workforce relations and put passengers first.https://t.co/XnWz0Mqx5H — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) July 14, 2024

