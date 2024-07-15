Union calls for ‘oven ready’ legislation in King’s Speech on workers’ rights

A trade union has called on Keir Starmer to put forward ‘oven ready’ legislation on workers’ rights in the upcoming King’s Speech this week.

TUC president and Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack urged the Prime Minister to repeal anti-union laws brought in under the Conservatives, including the Minimum Service Levels Act and the 2016 Trade Act.

He said: “Unions have been working with Labour officials and shadow ministers for years to prepare the New Deal for Working people ahead of Labour entering office.

“There is no reason for delay. Labour must use its massive Commons majority to get these pernicious laws off the statute book quickly.”

READ MORE: King’s Speech 2024: What policies to expect in Labour’s 35 bills

The King’s Speech, which outlines the business of government for the coming months, is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Labour has repeatedly vowed to legislate on its landmark workers rights package, the New Deal for Working People, within the first 100 days of a labour government.

Wrack added: “It’s vital that the King’s speech contains substantial and ‘oven ready’ legislation to deliver Labour’s New Deal for Working People. Words alone are not enough.

“Working people rightly expect Keir Starmer to use the King’s Speech to clearly map out a specific timescale for fulfiling the manifesto commitment and repeated promises made ahead of the General Election on workers’ rights.”

The Mirror has reported that the King’s Speech is set to include protections for workers including a ban on zero hour contracts, greater safeguards against unfair dismissal and day one statutory rights on sick pay and parental leave.

A government source told the paper: “We want to make Britain the best place to work and restore the country to the service of working people and this legislation represents the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation.

“By boosting incomes, ensuring workplace rights are fit for a modern economy and tackling insecure work, we’ll increase productivity and create the right conditions for sustained economic growth.”

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].