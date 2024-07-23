Liz Kendall rejects four day week as government unveils back-to-work drive

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has ruled out introducing a standard four-day working week as she set our plans to tackle economic inactivity in Britain.

Speaking at the launch of the Department’s Pathways to Work report in Barnsley, Kendall outlined the government’s aim to help more people facing unemployment and economic inactivity back into work.

But when asked by reporters if she would consider introducing a four day working week, the Secretary of State ruled it out.

She said: “We’re not proposing a four-day working week. We do want to see greater flexibility in the workplace.”

The idea of a four-day working week, which sees employees reduce their work week by a day with no loss in pay, has gained traction in recent years.

The Guardian reported in February that most UK companies that had taken part in a landmark trial of the policy had kept it permanently.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell had pledged to cut the standard workweek to 32 hours within 10 years of a Labour government ahead of the 2019 general election – in which Labour was defeated by Boris Johnson.

Kendall added: “Over the last 14 years millions of people have been denied their rightful chance of participating in the labour market, and the hope of a brighter future.

“They’ve been excluded, left out, categorised and labelled. Britain isn’t working.We need fundamental reform so the department for welfare becomes a genuine department for work.”

