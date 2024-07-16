PLP chair election: ‘Why I’m standing to be Labour MPs’ shop steward’

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Parliamentary Labour Party will elect a new chair following John Cryer’s retirement from the House at the general election. John was a brilliant Chair of the PLP, taking the message from the backbenches to the party’s leadership, and keeping all channels of communication open to ensure everyone was heard.

As a Welsh MP since 2005, over the last 19 years, I have extensive experience working with colleagues across Parliament in a variety of roles. I’m asking colleagues to consider voting for me as the new Chair of the Parliamentary Labour – a role often described as the Shop Steward of the PLP, and a role that a woman hasn’t served for many years.

Having worked as part of the Whip’s team for eight years and most recently as Keir’s PPS, during my time in Parliament, PLP colleagues have told me that I am open and fair, discreet and able to convey a range of concerns and offer quiet support where needed.

If elected, I hope to be a strong, constructive voice for all backbenchers, ensuring we utilise the talents of all 412 members, and taking the issues that matter to Labour MPs – the largest group since 1997 – directly to the party leadership and feeding back: keeping all channels of communication flowing.

As a former Welsh General Secretary and key seat organiser I have campaigned widely. I am also keen to learn lessons from the last election, including from those who didn’t make it this time, ahead of the upcoming Scottish, Welsh and local elections, as we navigate a different, ever-changing political landscape.

A case for the job

Being an MP is a challenging and unique role. Each day we are presented with new challenges, be they global issues that impact the country or our constituents, or the impact of the use of social media.

My experience will allow me to be able to assist new colleagues with navigating the ways of Parliament while learning how they can combine being a strong constituency MP with being an effective Parliamentarian.

Having co-chaired the House Services Health and Wellbeing User-group at the end of the last Parliament, I have personal experience and an interest in member’s well-being and security.

If elected I would hope to work with the Whips and the PLP office to make sure House Services are providing what colleagues need for this unique and challenging role, including security

Having been around for a few years, I hope those who know me would consider me able to get on with colleagues from across the PLP, and if elected I would be determined to ensure that all channels of communication are used so that all members – newly elected and re-elected are heard and represented.

