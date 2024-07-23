Labour’s Judith Cummings among MPs elected to deputy speaker roles

The Labour Party MP Judith Cummings is among the victors in the deputy speaker leadership contest – the results of which were announced this afternoon.

She was elected First Deputy Chairman of Ways and Means, making her one of Speaker Lindsay Hoyle’s three deputies.

The others elected were Conservatives Nus Ghani as Chairman of Ways and Means and Caroline Nokes as Second Deputy Chairman of Ways and Means.

Cummings has served as Labour MP for Bradford South since 2015.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].