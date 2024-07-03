‘A new age of hope and opportunity’: Keir Starmer’s final pitch as voters head to the polls

Labour leader Keir Starmer has promised a “new age of hope and opportunity” in his final general election pitch to voters as polls open on Thursday.

Starmer, likely to cast his own ballot in his north London seat on Thursday morning after a whistle-stop tour including Wales and Scotland on Wednesday, reiterated Labour’s key message in the final stages of the campaign.

“Britain’s future is on the ballot. Today, vote to turn the page on the last fourteen years. Vote for a changed Labour Party that is now ready to serve and change Britain. But change will only happen if you vote for it.”

It comes after Labour released an advert asking voters to imagine a Tory victory, with a mocked-up BBC news clip of David Dimbleby suggesting the Tories were the largest party in the exit poll and Rishi Sunak celebrating. “Don’t let it happen,” it warns.

Is this what you want to see at 10pm tomorrow? Change will only happen if you vote for it. pic.twitter.com/G0VYRav0uz — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) July 3, 2024

Starmer also highlighted Labour’s six “first steps for change”, saying the party would immediately prioritise getting to work on the series of pledges the party unveiled in the lead-up to the election.

“Economic stability. An NHS back on its feet, with 40,000 extra appointments a week. A new Border Security Command to tackle the small boats crisis. Energy security to keep family bills down. 6,500 new teachers in our schools, and a proper crackdown on crime,” he said.

He said in a direct pitch to voters: “Today, Britain can begin a new chapter. A new age of hope and opportunity after fourteen years of chaos and decline.

“This is a great nation, with boundless potential. The British people deserve a government that matches their ambition. Today is the chance to begin the work of rebuilding Britain with Labour.

“The choice today is clear. Between a changed Labour Party that stands ready to restore politics to service and rebuild Britain. Or a Tory party that crashed our economy, left public services in ruin, and now wants to give us Liz Truss 2.0 with more unfunded spending promises.

“We cannot afford five more years under the Conservatives. But change will only happen if you vote Labour.”

