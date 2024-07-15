Fresh party trans row as activists launches ‘alternative’ to LGBT+ Labour

LGBT+ Labour has called on the government to lift the ban on puberty blockers, in its first public rift since Labour took power and amid pressure from an apparent splinter group demanding further support for trans rights.

The Labour-affiliated Socialist Society has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting setting out its concerns about maintaining the ban, in a letter written by LGBT+ Labour trans officer Dylan Naylor and Labour Students trans officer Willow Parker.

In the letter, the group said: “We hope that, under this new Labour government, progress can be made to reset the public discussion on trans rights, centring the humanity of, and compassion for, each individual trans person.”

We’ve written to the Health Secretary to raise our concerns on the ongoing discussion around puberty blockers. pic.twitter.com/XoAf8vcaxH — LGBT+ Labour (@LGBTLabour) July 14, 2024

But it came on the same day a new group, “Pride in Labour”, appeared on social media, claming to “act as a real alternative” to LGBT+ Labour.



Pride in Labour criticised LGBT+ Labour’s approach to transgender issues, claiming it had been “chronically silent”, and adding: “We believe that towing the party line should not be a requirement to get your voice heard.”



The new group, which is not affiliated to the party and was established by Labour activist Jamie Strudwick, is calling for the new Labour government to lift the blanket ban on puberty blockers.

Strudwick, a former LGBT+ Labour member, said the affiliate should be consulting members more on its stances, and argued LGBT+ Labour both “took too long” and offered a “poor” response to the government’s decision. He claimed there had been “significant delays” in challenging Labour previously too.

“It is clear that puberty blockers are an important part of healthcare for many transgender young people, and this ban poses significant risks to their mental and physical health,” Strudwick added in a post on behalf of the group on Substack.

It comes after Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced the government would sustain the ban on puberty blockers being prescribed to children. The ban on the treatments came into force in April following the Cass review, which said more research was needed into the long-term safety of their use.



Streeting defended his stance by saying: “We don’t yet know the risks of stopping pubertal hormones at this critical life stage. That is the basis upon which I am making decisions. I am treading cautiously in this area because the safety of children must come first.”

The move has also been criticised by a number of Labour MPs, including Zarah Sultana, who said on social media: “Labour’s manifesto promised to ‘remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance’. That entails ending the Tories’ ban on puberty blockers. Young people – cis and trans – must have access to the healthcare they need.”

LGBT+ Labour was not immediately available for comment.

