Both Swindon seats turn red as Heidi Alexander returns to Commons

Labour’s general election candidate Heidi Alexander has just been elected as the new MP for Swindon South, a key Labour target seat following recent local election gains in the town.

Alexander was the MP for Lewisham East from 2010 to 2018 and held the role of Shadow Health Secretary from 2015 to 2016.

Meanwhile Labour gained Swindon North, with Will Stone defeating Justin Tomlinson. It had needed a swing of at least 14% to scrape a win.

Labour comfortably secured 41% of the vote to 31% for the Tories.

Labour has won Swindon North from the Conservatives ➡️ https://t.co/VaRDWHMXuX pic.twitter.com/QJWIrnHAdg — BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) July 5, 2024

Swindon, if you want change, you have to vote for it on Thursday. As a #Swindon girl, born and bred, I know our town is crying out for investment. Vote Labour to get our economy firing on all cylinders, to rebuild our public services and restore trust in politics. pic.twitter.com/C5HPb7OyB8 — Heidi Alexander (@Heidi_Labour) June 29, 2024

READ MORE: More profiles of new Labour MPs at the 2024 general election

Labour won 21,676 votes, with the Conservatives securing just 12,070.

The seat was a key battleground Labour that analysis suggests Labour had needed to win to secure an overall majority, assuming a uniform national swing.

To win the constituency, Labour had required a swing result of at least 5.7 percentage points from its tally at the 2019 general election.

Labour’s target seat list is not public, but this seat ranks 55 on LabourList‘s unofficial list of targets – based on the smallest swings required versus the 2019 election.

Nationally, experts suggest Labour needs a swing from the Tories of 8.2pp to be the largest party, 12.7pp to gain an overall majority and 13.8pp for a majority of 30+.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Read more of our 2024 general election coverage:

Could Labour take ‘non-battleground’ Tory seats across the South West?

Meet NHS doctor Zubir Ahmed, fighting one of Scotland’s tightest marginals

Brighton Pavilion: As Starmer visits, can Labour win the Greens’ one seat?

Labour wants a new generation of new towns. Can it win in Milton Keynes?

Meet Gordon McKee, the 29-year-old son of a welder vying for Glasgow South

Revealed: The battlegrounds attracting most activists as 17,000 sign up

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].