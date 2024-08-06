Home

Eluned Morgan confirmed as Welsh First Minister following Senedd vote

James Moules
Welsh Labour politician Eluned Morgan, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Social Care and Welsh Language in the Welsh Government.
Welsh Labour’s new leader Eluned Morgan has been approved as First Minister of Wales by a vote of Members of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament), paving her way to succeed Vaughan Gething.

Morgan, 57, was chosen last month as the new leader of Welsh Labour unopposed in the contest to replace the short-serving Gething – who stood down after mere months in the role amid mounting scandals.

She is set to assume highest political office in Wales after a confirmatory vote in the Senedd today approved her, making her the first woman to hold the role.

A total of 28 Members of the Senedd (MS) backed her in the vote, against 15 for Conservative Andrew RT Davies and 12 for Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cyrmu.

Her election to the office of First Minister followed the resignation of scandal-hit Vaughan Gething, who had only been elected leader earlier in the year in a close contest against Jeremy Miles.

Morgan, a long serving Welsh Labour politician, described her election as leader last month as the “honour of my life.”

Her appointment as First Minister will now go to the King for final approval, although this is purely a formality.

