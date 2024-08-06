Eluned Morgan confirmed as Welsh First Minister following Senedd vote

Welsh Labour’s new leader Eluned Morgan has been approved as First Minister of Wales by a vote of Members of the Senedd (Welsh Parliament), paving her way to succeed Vaughan Gething.

Morgan, 57, was chosen last month as the new leader of Welsh Labour unopposed in the contest to replace the short-serving Gething – who stood down after mere months in the role amid mounting scandals.

She is set to assume highest political office in Wales after a confirmatory vote in the Senedd today approved her, making her the first woman to hold the role.

A total of 28 Members of the Senedd (MS) backed her in the vote, against 15 for Conservative Andrew RT Davies and 12 for Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cyrmu.

Her election to the office of First Minister followed the resignation of scandal-hit Vaughan Gething, who had only been elected leader earlier in the year in a close contest against Jeremy Miles.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

Morgan, a long serving Welsh Labour politician, described her election as leader last month as the “honour of my life.”

Her appointment as First Minister will now go to the King for final approval, although this is purely a formality.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour or the election – contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].