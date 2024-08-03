Jonathan Ashworth: Former Labour frontbencher hints at return to Westminster

A former Labour frontbencher who lost his seat in last month’s general election has hinted at a future return to parliament.

Jonathan Ashworth, who lost his Leicester South seat to independent Shockat Adam, had served in various shadow portfolios under Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn.

But when asked by Beth Rigby on the Electoral Dysfunction podcast if he would be likely to return to Westminster, he said: “I’m still around. I’m still going to be involved. I’m not going anywhere.”

Ashworth added that it had been “brutal to lose” his seat in the general election – in which he fell short by just 979 votes.

Since losing his seat, he has been appointed head of the thinktank Labour Together.

