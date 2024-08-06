Unions welcome Labour government’s move to repeal anti-strike law

Leading trade unions have welcomed the Labour government’s announced intention to repeal anti-strike laws put forward by the Conservatives.

The government has revealed it will repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023, which aimed to require a minimum level of service to be maintained in some sectors during industrial action.

But Labour now plans to scrap it via a new Employment Rights Bill, which is set to be introduced within the party’s first 100 days in government.

On of Britain’s largest unions UNISON posted on X (formerly Twitter) to welcome the move, saying: “Not one employer used the Tories’ unworkable and divisive anti-strikes law. Proud our movement stood together to oppose this attack on working people.”

Goodbye to bad laws 👋 Not one employer used the Tories’ unworkable and divisive anti-strikes law. Proud our movement stood together to oppose this attack on working people✊ #RightToStrike https://t.co/UHHCi8OlBR — UNISON – UK's largest union (@unisontheunion) August 6, 2024

The RMT, which represents transport workers, also tweeted approved with the words: “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Good riddance to bad rubbish 👏 https://t.co/RVBTJbBdRz — RMT (@RMTunion) August 6, 2024

Announcing the government’s move, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all.

“That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our New Deal.

“Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.”

