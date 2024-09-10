Keir Starmer tells TUC Congress pay deals will be shaped by tough decisions in address

Keir Starmer warned unions that future pay deals will be shaped by tough decisions and the need for economic stability.

In an address to the TUC Congress in Brighton, the first by a Prime Minister in 15 years, Starmer told delegates that the Conservatives had “salted the earth of Britain’s future to serve themselves” and that the road to fixing the foundations of the country won’t be easy.

“It will be hard, but just as we had to do the hard graft of change in our party, now we have to roll up our sleeves and change our country,” he said.



His speech comes as the government faces a potential rebellion over cuts to the winter fuel allowance, a move criticised by union leaders at the Congress yesterday.

On pay, Starmer said: “I do have to make clear, from a place of respect, that this government will not risk its mandate for economic stability, under any circumstances. With tough decisions on the horizon, pay will inevitably be shaped by that.

“I owe you that candour because – as was so painfully exposed by the last government – when you lose control of the economy, it’s working people who pay the price.”

However, the Prime Minister also told the TUC that work was already underway to deliver on Labour’s New Deal for Working People – “the biggest levelling up of workers’ rights in a generation”.

“This government is committed to driving up living standards, improving productivity and working in partnership with workers.

“As part of that bill, we will repeal the 2016 Trade Union Act, we will get rid of minimum service level legislation, end the cheap and vindictive attacks on this movement and turn the page on politics as noisy performance – once and for all.”

Starmer also paid tribute to those who helped contribute to Labour’s election victory and said: “I’d like to thank every one of you who held the social fabric of this country together through 14 years where it came under relentless attack – the cleaners, the carers, the nurses, physios, shop workers, drivers, builders, cooks… farmers, retailers, warehouse workers, technicians, teachers and teaching assistants – who got us through the pandemic and so much more, the backbone of this country.”

The Prime Minister was briefly heckled during his speech by someone in the auditorium, who shouted: “Tax the rich”.

