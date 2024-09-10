Winter fuel payment cuts vote: Live updates as MPs debate allowance

MPs are voting today on the future of the winter fuel allowance, as Labour battles to contain a rebellion on the backbenches.

Speculation has mounted this week that dozens of MPs could abstain or rebel, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves urged colleagues to toe the line last night, telling a Parliamentary Labour Party meeting: “We stand, we lead and we govern together.”

Reeves said: “I understand the decision that this government have made on winter fuel is a difficult decision. I’m not immune to the arguments that many in this room have made.

“Why are we having to make these savings? It’s not because we plan to, not because we wanted to, because there’s a 22 billion pounds black hole in the public finances because of the mess created by the previous government.

9.55am: What Rachel Reeves told MPs – and Labour’s carrot and stick

Journalist Lee Harpin says he’s heard some MPs considering abstaining were “won around” in the PLP meeting last night, with Reeves making a strong case for government policy.

“It is the right thing to do, to target money at a time when finances are so stretched, at people who need them most,” she said.

She also highlighted the fact Labour is “working hard to ensure that all those pensioners who are entitled to pension credit get it.

“We’re making inroads in reaching the 800,000 people who the Tories allowed to go without pension credit, even knowing that they were entitled to it, and we’re bringing forward the merger of housing benefit and pension credit to ensure that more pensioners get the support that they are entitled to.”

Meanwhile she has also written for The Telegraph suggesting pensions will rise by more than value of the cut:

But the stick also hangs over MPs, who will remember the heavy pressure over the two-child benefit cap vote. Harpin also writes on X:

Asked what will happen to those already suspended Lab MPs now bragging about voting against government tmw, source tells me “the Chief Whip has made the consequences of voting against govt abundantly clear. Wait and see in January.” — lee harpin (@lmharpin) September 9, 2024

9.30am: What time is the vote, and how many MPs could vote against?

Good morning. Today sees MPs vote on the government’s controversial means-testing of the winter fuel allowance…

While there is no expectation the government will lose today’s vote (expected at around 2pm), all eyes will be on how many Labour MPs abstain, or even vote against.

There has been speculation up to 50 MPs could rebel by abstaining or rebelling, though whips will have been frantically seeking to whittle down that number in the past few days.

A total of 17 Labour MPs have backed an early day motion calling for the government to postpone its decision, along with several of the seven MPs suspended from the party after backing an amendment to the King’s Speech.

How many of those will vote against? While suspended Labour MP Zarah Sultana has said she will vote against the government today, vocal critic of the winter fuel allowance cut Rachael Maskell has signalled she will abstain.

