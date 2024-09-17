Members urged to vote for new NEC by midday as Hollie Ridley expected to be unveiled as new General Secretary

Labour supporters are being urged to vote before today’s midday deadline in national executive committee elections, while the party also finalises the appointment of a new General Secretary.

Hollie Ridley, the executive director of nations and regions for Labour who played a key role leading the party’s field campaign for the general election, is widely expected to be unveiled as the new GS at party conference in Liverpool next weekend.

She is believed to be the only person shortlisted, and the current NEC, Labour’s governing body, is expected to make a final decision on the replacement for the outgoing David Evans today.

READ MORE: Labour to Win NEC elections pitch: ‘Elections don’t win themselves. Our changed party still needs our help’

Ridley joined Labour as a trainee organiser in Bristol in 2011, before becoming a regional organiser, then managing the party’s training and community organising, then becoming the election strategy manager in 2017. She became a regional director in 2018, secured her current post in 2022, and is reported to be close to top Keir Starmer aide Morgan McSweeney.

Meanwhile today also marks the final day of the party’s internal NEC elections, with allies of the leadership hoping to further cement their control over the party by making gains at the expense of the left in the ballot for Constituency Labour Party representatives. The ballot closes at midday, with members emailed a link to vote online.

READ MORE: Grassroots Voice 4 NEC elections pitch: ‘We’ll champion transformative change and members’ democratic rights’

Labour to Win, an alliance between self-described moderates’ campaign group Labour First and Labour think tank Progressive Britain, as well as the Momentum campaign group on the left of the party, were among those urging members to vote on social media today.

A full list of candidates standing in the CLP section is available here.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].