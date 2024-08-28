NEC elections: The 27 candidates running as CLP reps – and their statements in full

More than two dozen candidates are vying for the support of Labour members, as they fight for a place on the national executive committee representing local parties.

Ballots are being sent to members for various internal elections including for nine positions as CLP representatives, with members able to cast their vote from now until to September 17.

A total of 27 members are contesting the NEC CLP representative section, with long-standing representative Ann Black attracting the most CLP nominations ahead of the election with 217 – more than a third of all CLPs.



Several slates are backing candidates running to be on the party’s governing body, including the pro-leadership Labour to Win, the left-wing Centre Left Grassroots Alliance, Open Labour, and the new Labour Women for NEC.

Here is a complete list of each of the 27 candidates and their election statements, alphabetically by surname:

Zahida Abbas Norri (nominated by eight CLPs)

For over three decades, I have passionately dedicated myself to serving our community with both strategic vision and heartfelt commitment. Balancing my roles as a businesswoman and mother of two, I have gained invaluable insights into the daily challenges faced by families,

especially those from BAME backgrounds. This personal understanding drives my unwavering dedication to advancing a Labour government that is both strong and inclusive.

My journey began with 25 years as a school governor, focusing on improving academic standards and enriching community life. Elected as a Councillor in 2006 and re-elected with the highest votes in London, I have consistently shown commitment to effective community service. My work in journalism has allowed me to raise awareness and hold officials accountable for critical public issues.

As a trade unionist with experience in GMB and UNITE, I have championed workers’ rights and fair conditions. Within the Labour Party, I’ve served as Branch Secretary and Assistant Secretary CLP. Member of BAME Labour and LWN.Running for the NEC, I pledge to advocate for increased NHS funding, a living wage, affordable housing, secure pensions, lower living costs, and accessible education, striving to be a strong voice for Labour’s core values and meaningful community change.

Cat Arnold (Labour Women slate, nominated by 14 CLPs)

I will bring integrity, democracy and accountability to the NEC role. These values are embedded in my work of running two charities. One as CEO of ‘Sussex Prisoners’ Families’, another as director of a community café; I have a proven track record of fighting for those on the margins. I will do the same for our members, with energy and passion.

I have experienced many facets of The Labour Party; as councillor of six years, partaking in the parliamentary selection process, CLP campaigns officer, and now as a Co-operative Party branch secretary.

We can improve on recognising, harnessing and heralding the talents of our minorities and I will work to remove the barriers to anyone taking up a volunteer or paid Labour Party position.

I’m a mum of two with one SEN child. I fought for parental leave for Adur District Councillors and won, imagine what I could do on the NEC!

I will ensure NEC policies address:

Disability/Neuro-Diverse/SEN adjustments and access

Conference/training funds for those on low incomes

Access to Labour Party roles for single parents/guardians/kinship carers, and

Increased chilldcare provision for role-holders.

Please also vote for: C. Cornell, D. Foster, E. Pomroy-Smith and P. Paintal

Jessica Barnard (Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance slate, nominated by 69 CLPs)

With an overwhelming Labour victory, already we’re seeing the difference we can make to people’s lives with a Labour Government. But the real work starts now. As a working class woman I’ve seen the impact of cruel austerity policies.

That’s why I will always work tirelessly on the NEC to ensure our party tackles inequality, poverty and discrimination head on. We need to be bold, to reverse years of Tory decay and rampant inequality. Taking public services back into public ownership, building council housing, ending child poverty and putting human rights at the heart of international policy.

My record:

A trade union rep and striking worker, supporting a new deal for workers

Standing up for member democracy, an end to NEC selection stitch ups & being accountable to members, providing report backs

Campaigning for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a ban on arms sales and an end to the occupation

Supporting disability justice, trans rights & the full implementation of the Forde report

Ensuring our party clamps down on far right extremism and protects our communities from racism and Islamophobia

I’m supported by the Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance and Momentum. Please also support Gemma Bolton, Yasmine Dar, Mish Rahman.

Ann Black (Open Labour slate, nominated by 217 CLPs)

I have represented members as an experienced, independent and accountable voice for 22 years, and am asking again for your #1 preference.

After a brilliant election victory the challenge is to deepen support through building a prosperous, equal and sustainable society. This also requires maintaining unity: those who put faction, Right or Left, before party and country will put success at risk.

On the NEC I have always judged every issue on its merits, and will continue to do so. I have:

Reported on every meeting – check www.annblack.co.uk

Backed Keir Starmer as leader and prime minister

Argued for progressive policies, including tackling child poverty

Liaised with CLP secretaries on administrative developments

Supported the women’s organisation and rights for disabled, BAME and LGBT+ members

Expressed differences privately, away from the media spotlight

With your help I will work to:

Improve central communications with local parties and candidates

Select candidates in good time, and give CLPs a meaningful role

Value every volunteer and every constituency, whether safe or marginal

Develop policies through the national policy forum in partnership with government

Reduce delays in complaints and disciplinary processes

I’m a member of UNISON, Open Labour, CLPD, LCER and Labour Movement for Europe.

Gemma Bolton (Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance slate, nominated by 69 CLPs)

I’m standing for a third term on Labour’s NEC because now that we have finally achieved a Labour government we need to be transformational in power and cultivate a democratic party where members are respected and valued at every level.

We have an historic opportunity to create a fairer, more equal and thriving society, including: taking back and investing in our public services, making a positive case for immigration, instigating a Green revolution and forging a peace oriented, independent foreign policy that includes an immediate ban on arms sales to Israel and elsewhere.

During over five years on the NEC, I’ve seen that we’re strongest as a party when members feel empowered and engaged. That’s why local parties must be allowed to select their parliamentary candidates going forward.

In addition to serving two terms on Labour’s NEC, I’ve also been a parliamentary candidate; served on the Women’s Conference Arrangements Committee; as CLP Equalities and Youth Officer; as Co Chair of the Campaign for Labour Party Democracy (CLPD) and on the South East Regional Executive Committee since aged 18.

I’m proudly endorsed by the Centre Left Grassroots Alliance, including Momentum and CLPD. Please also vote: Jess Barnard, Yasmine Dar and Mish Rahman.

Charlotte Cornell (Labour Women slate, nominated by 18 CLPs)

Please consider giving me one of your early preference votes to be a CLP rep on Labour’s NEC.

I bring a fresh voice to the NEC, but with 20 years of party membership I’ve certainly experienced both the joys and frustrations of being a member. I’m organised, honest, dedicated, and non factional. I aim to enhance inclusion, transparency, and deliver more wins locally and nationally.

I have:

Held multiple roles in branches, CLPs, and socialist societies

Organised campaigns across various CLPs

Experienced success and failure in internal parliamentary selections

Loved being a city council cabinet member

Stood in elections since 2010, often in non-target seats Graduated from the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Programme

Spent decades teaching and am a mum-of-three, including a child with complex SEND

Read more on www.charlottecornell.org

I will champion the voices of ordinary members, ensure integrity in selections, enhance inclusion, develop Labour’s digital tools (and ensure fair access to them), and improve communication. I support the NPF’s agenda, focusing on reducing child poverty, tackling VAWG, and addressing climate change with bold policy.

Thank you for your consideration. Please also vote for C Arnold, D Foster, P Paintal, and E Pomroy-Smith from Labour Women for NEC.

Yasmine Dar (Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance slate, nominated by 68 CLPs)

I’m standing for re-election to the NEC to continue being a strong voice for our members, the lifeblood of our Party. Throughout my tenure, I’ve championed transformative economic policies and a foreign policy rooted in internationalism, seeking peace, justice, and human rights.

I actively promote Party democracy, including dynamic and inclusive equalities structures, the implementation of the Forde report, and maintaining a strong trade union link. I’ve tirelessly advocated for transparent and fair disciplinary processes founded on natural justice.

Empowering members is a focal point of my efforts, including advocating for their right to select preferred candidates. As a BAME woman, social worker, anti-racist activist, and Councillor, my experiences fuel my determination to fight for a Labour government that transforms society.

Now that we are in government, maintaining our leadership is imperative.

In the face of escalating living costs, heightened inequalities, and ongoing impacts of COVID-19, our campaign against these challenges must intensify. I endorse vital campaigns to defend our NHS, demand urgent action on climate change, and maintain a strong commitment to anti-war and anti-racist activism.

Please also vote Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton, and Mish Rahman. Together, we can build a fairer and more equitable future for our nation.

Adam Davies (nominated by 14 CLPs)

I want to be the voice of the CLP membership on the NEC. If elected I will make myself available to all CLPs, and provide open and transparent communications. I am not running as part of a slate and ask you to please use just one of your votes to support me and non-factional Labour values. I’ve learnt how we can win.

My MP is Jeremy Hunt, but even here I’ve helped get Labour elected, and to kick the Tories out of our Councils. I have organised and campaigned to get Labour representation in our local Government leadership. I want to help us win more seats at all levels. We’ve done it in Surrey, and if we can do it here, it can be done anywhere.

I want us to improve the way we campaign in all seats, in all elections. I was raised in South Wales in the 80’s and experienced the worst of the Tories first hand. I moved to London and now live in Surrey. I’ve been active in my local Party for 12 years, as Chair, currently as Secretary, and was Agent in the General Election, and am a proud member of the Communication Workers’ Union.

Angie Davies (Labour to Win slate, nominated by 118 CLPs)

I believe passionately in our party values – equality, community, tolerance, solidarity and a socially just society. I want to continue putting my Labour values into action and serve people in our communities as well as our party.

For the last 30 years, I am proud to have worked in the substance misuse and mental health field in our precious NHS. I am passionate about tackling inequality in all its forms. As a councillor on Wirral Borough Council and as Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, I understand the challenges our communities and public services face. I really enjoy being a community champion, avid campaigner and activist, and have the experience, energy, knowledge and skills that are required to serve on the National Executive Committee.

I am on the North West Regional Executive Committee, as well as CLP Treasurer, and Campaign Coordinator for our Borough Campaign Group. I also serve as a school governor, and as a board member for our local Youth Zone and a men’s mental health charity.

I am a member of Managers in Partnership (part of UNISON) and Christians on the Left.

Please also nominate Abdi Duale, Peter Mason, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas & Mary Wimbury.

Abdi Duale (Labour to Win, nominated by 142 CLPs)

In 2022, I became the first black man elected to our NEC, and since then I have continued to amplify the voices of CLPs and members on the NEC.

Successful election results do not come naturally to our movement, and we must acknowledge that the recent election result was won off the back of the hard-fought changes we as members made within the party.

I have campaigned, organised and volunteered alongside the people that make our movement great, you, our members, and with your support I hope to continue to bring that dedication to our party’s National Executive Committee.

As a former organiser in battleground seats, I have a track record of running successful campaigns. That experience will be valuable in ensuring that we leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of winning a second term in office.

In my time as a member, I have been a dedicated member of the organisations that bring together our Labour family. I am a proud member of the Fabian Society, LGBT+ Labour, Progressive Britain, Co-op Party, and serve on my trade union, the GMB Union’s London Regional Committee.

I urge you to also consider supporting Davies, Mason, Prashar, Thomas and Wimbury. #Win24

Dot Foster (Labour Women slate, nominated by 12 CLPs)

CLPs are an important part of how the Labour Party functions, being the voice of local members. I’m standing for the NEC to bring further empowerment to members, through their CLPs, to ensure members have a voice, particularly when selecting candidates for national roles. I’ll be an ambassador for ordinary members, argue for better inclusion and fairer selections processes.

I’ve been a Labour member for 12 years and an elected Calderdale Councillor for ten. I bring years of experience working in numerous roles as a Councillor, within branches and for the Labour Party. I’ve worked hard for local representatives in every election since becoming a member, and am honoured to have been Calderdale’s longest serving Mayor from 2019-21.

As a recent graduate of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Programme, I’m delighted to see so many women on the green benches and in the cabinet. But we can and should seek equality and diversity at every level, from Parish Councils to Parliament.

Enabling more women, disabled people and minorities to have the confidence to stand for office is hugely important and something I‘ll fight for at every opportunity.

Please also vote for C. Arnold, C. Cornell, P.Paintall and E. Pomroy-Smith from LabourWomenforNEC.

David Littlefair (nominated by 11 CLPs)

Hi, I’m your non-factional choice for the NEC.

I have campaigned for years to make Labour:

More working class

Less concentrated in cities

More attuned to regional inequality.

Even with a landslide win, Labour has struggled to make working class people into MPs. I run an initiative to help change that: www.bluecollarparliament.co.uk

In 2019 I set up Labour Beyond Cities – trying to address Labour’s bias toward liberal metropolitan professionals by moving resources to our red wall swing seats.

I grew up in Sunderland and have lived in Manchester and London. I know very well how large swathes of the country have been left behind by our economy. Labour must work to change that.

I want Labour to work together. I have worked with people from all over the movement – helping organise The World Transformed, and running conference panels with high profile members of Labour To Win.

Peter Mason (Labour to Win slate, nominated by 62 CLPs)

Labour in power put a roof over my family’s head when we needed it, enabled me to get a great education, and gave me the opportunity to lead and serve my community.

It’s a history so many of us share thanks to Labour in power. It is why I joined the Labour Party 20 years ago, and why I’ve campaigned in every election since.

As National Secretary of the Jewish Labour Movement, I led the fight against antisemitism.

As Vice Chair of the National Constitutional Committee, I’ve worked with Keir’s leadership to change the party for the better: to get it back in the service of working people.

As Leader of Ealing, I’ve built a strong and diverse Party, that throughout the general election campaigned heavily in our twinned seats, focussed on the places we needed to win to get a Labour Government.

We can’t afford any complacency. We will have to work even harder to win where we didn’t, and hold on to what we did at every local, regional and national election in the years ahead.

Please vote for the full LABOUR TO WIN team: Angela Davies, Abdi Duale, Anu Prashar, Jane Thomas and Mary Wimbury.

Teresa Murray (nominated by five CLPs)

There are a welcome 36 MPs in the South East. Our hard work got them elected and now we need to make sure our voices are heard at the highest level.

I am a UNISON member and was a UCL Branch and NEC rep. I want Labour to be a strong Party of government but a good employer too. We need robust, clear and transparent internal processes so that when things go wrong they are dealt with quickly.

Our Region deserves a fair share of resources so campaigning remains strong. We can hold seats, win more and shouldn’t have to fight for what we need.

Those who give their time, energy and effort to keep local Parties going need support. I will demand training, access to technology and timely information so everyone can participate.

I am a Councillor and was a parliamentary candidate in leaner years. We must take care of our representatives at all levels encouraging Members from our diverse communities to come forward and secure a bright future.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, I hope you will consider voting for me.

Priti Paintal (Labour Women slate, nominated by 13 CLPs)

For me transparency, democracy, diversity at all levels is key to strengthening our party while enabling a full range of representation in parliament. I will be working towards supporting and enabling a diversity of people to be elected at all levels especially our first Nepalese to be elected as MP, our first Roma MP and our first Malayalee woman MP.

I am Chair of the Weald of Kent CLP and have been supporting our two local candidates here in East Kent. I am a single Mum and have worked in the Arts for most of my life as a professional musician-composer and organising multicultural festivals and supporting performers and artists. I understand the life of a free-lancer and part-timer and want to see increased support for the freelance and part-time community who are mainly women, young people, refugees, those from minority backgrounds and cultural sector staff.

I am also Chair of the Diversity Arts Network in Kent championing more diversity, equity and inclusion in some of our more conservative cultural organisations and museums. My organisation also manages a Refugee Hub in Ashford where we support the needs of refugees and their families.

Nick Palmer (nominated by 20 CLPs)

I was the only Labour MP that Broxtowe has ever had until this year’s election, when we elected Juliet Campbell – before I first stood it was a safe Tory seat with a 16% majority which we overturned. I’m currently chair of Didcot and Wantage CLP.

I believe that Labour needs to combine idealism – without which we are a soulless machine – with realism – without which we cannot win. As your representative on the NEC I will work with Ann Campbell and other progressive, realistic voices to promote intelligent, compassionate politics in Government.

In particular I stand for:

Growth benefiting ordinary people

Taxation policies weighting the burden onto the wealthy

Environmental policies that protect from profit-hungry developers

Animal welfare policies that protect from exploitation

International solidarity with the victims of aggression

Close cooperation with the European Union, our natural partners

A return to 0.7% of GDP for genuine overseas aid

We have an exceptional opportunity to make Britain a positive, progressive leader at a time of global uncertainty. Let’s take it!

Natasa Pantelic (nominated by nine CLPs)

I’ve campaigned for the Labour Party for 20 years; as a Labour councillor, Labour organiser, parliamentary candidate, working with Labour MPs – canvassing in 18 constituencies during this general election. I know what Labour stands for.

I will put all my energy and skills into giving a voice to Labour Party members in the NEC, support Keir and Angela to deliver our national missions and winning the upcoming local elections in 2025. Now we have a Labour government, we need to work hard to keep the public’s trust. This will require all of us working together every day.

My commitments to you as your NEC representative:

Working together, ensuring members are empowered and included in decisions especially in the work of the National Policy Forum. A connected membership, so you are consulted before decisions are taken, making more use of technology, and reporting back on decisions made at the NEC. Mentoring, providing guidance and advice to those wishing to stand for elected positions and in public life, especially women and other under represented groups. Delivering the Labour Manifesto 2024, working with everyone across our nations and regions to secure the party’s objectives.

Dr Neeraj Patil (nominated by 12 CLPs)

As a member of the NEC, I will continue to advocate for proportional representation and fair Parliamentary selections. I represent no specific “bloc”; I proudly identify as an independent grassroots Labour activist dedicated to empowering our CLPs and loyal members.

With 20 years of active membership and campaigning experience, I also served as a Councillor in Lambeth for eight years, including a term as mayor from 2010 to 2011. As the Parliamentary candidate in 2017, I significantly reduced Tory majority from 10,180 to 1,554, achieving a remarkable 10.8% swing.

I have 28 years of service as an A&E doctor in the NHS, working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With your support, I aim to leverage my political and medical experience to restore our NHS back on its feet.

I believe the NEC plays a crucial role in guiding the Labour Government to fulfil our manifesto pledges and secure victory in the 2029 elections. I am committed to being your voice, serving our mission, and remaining accessible. Please feel free to contact me for any further clarification.

Cath Pinder (nominated by six CLPs)

An activist for 12 years, doing the hard miles over many elections in Batley & Spen I know what it takes to run campaigns and win elections, and bring CLPs together. We have won the election but we must be ready for future elections.

I have fought in all areas, ensured that CLPs aren’t sidelined but are central to the Labour Party. Having been a constituency chair, campaign co-ordinator, TU officer, and council

candidate many times in challenging contests, to guarantee the Labour message was heard.

I sit on the National Audit & Risk committee and I am Vice Chair of Yorkshire & Humber Region.

I was proud to be in the first cohort of the Jo Cox Leadership program, celebrating my incredible MP and friend. And I am a member of LWN and Co-operative party.

As a committed Trade Unionist, I champion the vital link between the Labour Party and TUs. I know how to win for members and I continue to fight injustice wherever I see it.

I have the experience and drive to build our party and be a strong voice for our CLP’s, ensuring members are heard.

Please vote Cath Pinder #1 in the NEC elections.

Emily Pomroy-Smith (Labour Women slate, nominated by 12 CLPs)

As your NEC representative, fostering a culture of collaboration, respect, and open communication with all stakeholders will be my top priority.

As a disabled woman and mother, I intimately understand the barriers to participation at all levels of our party. In my role as chair of my CLP, I have championed best practices for accessibility, from utilising technology for hybrid meetings and supporting job shares to improving online accessibility and offering flexible meeting times and locations. As your NEC representative, I am committed to sharing these best practices across all CLPs and advocating for their adoption by local and national governments.

I have held almost every position at the CLP level, including Disabled Members Officer and Chair. As a parliamentary candidate in 2019, a graduate of the Jo Cox Women in Leadership Training, and the Future Candidates Training, as well as a recipient of a MotheRed grant, I have demonstrated my dedication to our party’s values and goals.

Together, we can build a more inclusive and effective party, ensuring every member’s voice is heard and respected.

Please consider voting for me, and let’s move forward together. Please also vote for C. Arnold, C. Cornell, D. Foster and P.Paintal.

Anu Prasher (Labour to Win slate, nominated by 128 CLPs)

I’m an equality campaigner, trade unionist and hardworking Labour activist. Keir Starmer has changed our party and I will make sure that change continues.

Now we’ve won a Labour government, our mission is about reshaping our country for the better. I’ll keep our focus razor-sharp on creating green jobs and rebuilding public services.

Growing up on a council estate in an immigrant family, my dad, a ‘postie’ and my mum, a factory worker, I saw how Labour in power can transform lives.

As CLP Chair and LCF Secretary, I’m committed to providing the right local support so every member can contribute to our mission.

From day one in my first job I joined the union, and I’ve fought tooth and nail for workers’ rights as a vocal activist in UNISON. I will protect the trade union link, the backbone of our movement.

I’m TULO officer of LGBT+ Labour and Chair of UNISON’s regional LGBT+ committee. As an Asian lesbian I’ve spent my life battling for equality and I will bring the same determination to rooting out discrimination in our party and creating opportunity for all.

Please also vote for Davies, Duale, Mason,Thomas and Wimbury.

Luthfur Rahman (nominated by five CLPs)

I am Luthfur Rahman OBE, and I am not just a name on a ballot; I am one of you: a passionate member of the party since 2002. For the past 16 years, I served as Councillor and former Deputy Leader of Manchester, striving to make our party stronger and ready for Government.

I am asking for your vote on trust and proven leadership not based on titles or accolades. I am deeply passionate about creating real change that benefits each and every one of us. As your representative on the National Executive Committee, I promise to be a strong voice for your concerns and aspirations.

Let’s build a bridge together, connecting the aspirations of our local party with the wider vision of our national leadership. Your vote for me is a vote for a better future, where our voices are heard and matter.

With your support, I will continue to be a conduit for positive change within our party and beyond. Together, we can shape a more inclusive and equitable Labour Party. Vote for me, because our journey towards a fairer party begins with each of us.

In solidarity,

Luthfur Rahman OBE

Mish Rahman (Centre-Left Grassroots Alliance slate, nominated by 68 CLPs)

As a working-class man of Bangladeshi heritage, whose father campaigned against the National Front, I am a committed anti-racist bringing my commitments to equality and justice onto the NEC since I was first elected in 2020.

I have:

Opposed the selection stitch-ups and crackdowns on democracy and due process that have become common in our Party

Pressured the leadership to fully implement the Forde Report

Opposed all discrimination including Islamophobia, anti-semitism, homophobia, sexism, and transphobia without fear or favour

Spoken out against the indiscriminate killing of innocents in the Israel- Palestine conflict and founded the Labour For a Ceasefire Now campaign

Regularly reported back via online calls, articles and social media

Worked collaboratively to introduce new equalities structures, including a BAME Members’ Structure which the leadership ditched

With a newly elected Labour government I will be fighting for popular policies like a Green New Deal, public ownership, repealing anti-trade union laws, advancing migrants’ rights, defending human rights across the world and internationalist solidarity.

Please also support Jess Barnard, Gemma Bolton, and Yasmine Dar.

Kaz Self (Open Labour slate, nominated by 20 CLPs)

For an independent and non-factional voice on the NEC, vote Kaz.

About me

Former Aerospace Engineer

Councillor in Bristol

CLP secretary (’22-’24) and LGBT+ officer

Member of Unite

My priorities

A Labour Party that is welcoming of all views and builds on our legacy of supporting the working class

A Labour Party that works with partners (including the Trade Union movement)

Maintaining a winning culture

A commitment to equalities and social justice

An inclusive organisation that is the voice for the oppressed and marginalised

Respectful disagreement but collegiate working to a common purpose

Making sure our messaging is clear

Getting our policies and candidates sorted in good time

Making sure our Party and candidates reflect the society we live in

A commitment to ensuring local branch/CLP involvement in ALL selections

A complaints system that works, is fair, timely and appropriate.

Please also vote for Ann Black.

Jane Thomas (Labour to Win slate, nominated by 123 CLPs)

Labour is now in power after 14 years of misrule and social and economic vandalism from the Tories. It’s a testament to the hard work of members who knew that the Party had to change to make it electable.

Having made some hard decisions to get us back on course we cannot afford to squander that – and this victory. We must get squarely behind Keir and the Cabinet, and not allow internal divisions to blow us off course.

We now need to deliver for those communities and people who have been crying out for change.

I’m a member of Yorkshire and Humber Regional Board and Co Director of Labour to Win. I was formerly Head of England team at Friends of the Earth, remain a committed devolutionist and to closer ties with Europe. I led on the election of Labour’s first mayor to South Yorkshire.

But my biggest priority will be to ensure we focus on the prize of a second [and third] term Labour government; to have a strong local Labour government presence up and down the country; to breathe new life into our CLPs; to build our membership.

Please also support Davies, Duale, Mason, Prashar and Wimbury.

Mary Wimbury (Labour to Win slate, nominated by 122 CLPs)

I’m proud to have been part of winning seats we needed to form a Labour Government. Now, I want to ensure we remain in Government. I’m CLP Secretary of a north Wales seat we gained. We need better representation at Labour’s top table of seats like mine, containing small towns, and rural and coastal areas.

I joined the party as a teenager in Kent and have been an officer and an activist in Yorkshire and London too. As NEC rep I’d constructively challenge on behalf of ordinary members while supporting our Government in tackling the cost of living crisis and climate change and rebuilding public services.

I understand how the party works, warts and all. I’m a former parliamentary candidate, General Election Agent, Local Campaign Committee Chair, CLP Chair and Women’s Officer. I’m on the NEC of our sister party, the Co-op Party, trustee of a national education charity and work to improve social care. I’m a member of Community Union and the GMB. I know what’s needed for good governance and if elected I’d uphold high standards and report back and engage regularly with members.

Please also support Angie Davies, Abdi Duale, Peter Mason, Anu Prashar and Jane Thomas.

John Wiseman (nominated by 18 CLPs)

As a Labour activist for over 23 years, I have held the positions of CLP Chair, Secretary, Vice-Chair One and Two, TULO as well as many others. As a local councillor for over six years, I was able to take part in the scrutiny of the council process, help shaping our policy. I was also able to represent my community as a local Governor of three schools. Education of our young people is key.

As a chair of scrutiny, as well as being the chair for the Labour groups for my council and the Liverpool City Region Transport Committee, I was seen as a leader, facilitating policy discussions. As an active member of Unite’s National Political Committee, I believe trade unions must be at the centre of policy making in the party. Also, as a former member of the National Policy Forum, I have contributed to debate ahead of previous general elections.

I promise to communicate on a regular basis and encourage more diversity in representation and decision making in all levels in our party and overall be accountable for the years I am elected for. I am accountable and will listen. Please contact me with any issues.

