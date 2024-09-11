Labour Party Conference 2024: The full LabourList events programme, from karaoke to key panel debates

The LabourList team are hugely excited to unveil our full Labour Party conference events programme for 2024, with a packed agenda in Liverpool – from our famous karaoke night and rally to the best star-studded panels.

Read and bookmark the full agenda below – and please forward this to anyone who may be interested.

Join us on Sunday to hear inspiring speeches from Lisa Nandy, Jon Ashworth and many more at our major annual rally. Before that, take part in impassioned, expert panel debates on everything from childcare reform (with Stephen Morgan and Stella Creasy) to conspiracy theories left and right (with Joani Reid), from how we clean up our air and tackle health inequality (Andrew Gwynne invited) to Labour’s bus revolution (with Kim McGuinness).

On Monday, we’ll host key debates on the direction and detail of Labour’s NHS and New Deal plans, how government can achieve its bold growth agenda, and which voters new polling suggests Labour needs to win the next election. Then join us to dance the night away at our legendary annual karaoke and DJ night at The Bierkeller Bar.

READ MORE: Tickets available now here for LabourList‘s karaoke and DJ night with Trainline and Lime

On Tuesday, listen and share your take on Labour’s clean growth mission (with Dan Norris and Alex Mayer), what Trump or Harris means for the US and UK (with Josh Simons) and how the labour movement combats the far right (with Matt Wrack and Zarah Sultana).

Our events are all in either the centre of conference within ACC Liverpool (meeting room 11a), or upstairs at the Revolucion de Cuba bar, where we’ll have complimentary refreshments a stone’s throw from the ACC on the iconic Albert Dock – see full details for each event below.

We couldn’t make these happen without the support of our partners, so we’d like to extend our thanks to the National Holocaust Centre & Museum, We Own It, Global Action Plan, Impact on Urban Health, the Centre for Progressive Policy, WPI Strategy, Progressive Policy Institute, Barclays, the Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association, Savanta, the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group, Trainline, Lime, the LSE, Third Way, the IPPR and the Fire Brigades Union.

For any enquiries, email [email protected].

Sunday 22 September 2024 at party conference

Conspiracy theories: Do we tolerate on the left what we fight on the right?

10.30am – 11.30am Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Mark Rusling, director of learning, National Holocaust Museum

Joani Reid MP, Chair of the APPG on Antisemitism

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary (invited)

Georgia Gould, MP for Queens Park and Maida Vale (invited)

In partnership with the National Holocaust Centre & Museum.



We all condemn rioters throwing bricks at children while shouting ‘Save Our Kids’.

But are we as quick to recognise left-wing conspiracy theories? And might the left be even more susceptible to them than the right?

Can Labour’s bus revolution end decades of failed privatisation?

12.30pm – 1.30pm Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor

Cat Hobbs, director of We Own It

Matthew Topham, lead campaigner of We Own It

Fran Postlethwaite, convenor of Better Buses for South Yorkshire

Louise Haigh, Secretary of State for Transport (invited)

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor (invited)

In partnership with We Own It.

After nearly 40 years of failed bus privatisation, Labour Mayors are taking back control of buses and new legislation looks set to build on these victories.

What is the legacy of Thatcher’s experiment and how will the new government’s plans put passengers over profit?

How Labour can reduce health inequality in towns and cities by prioritising clean air policy?

1.30pm – 2.30pm Sunday – Meeting Room 11a, ACC Liverpool

Larissa Lockwood, Director of Clean Air, Global Action Plan

Dr Sinead Millwood, GP and Clean Air Campaigner

Love Ssega, Founder, Live + Breathe

Polly Billington, Labour MP and former UK100 CEO (invited)

Andrew Gwynne, MP and minister for public health and prevention (invited)

Emma Hardy, MP and Defra minister (invited)

In partnership with Global Action Plan and Impact on Urban Health.

Please note that this event will start at 1.30pm, not at 12.30pm as stated in the app.

Air pollution is the largest environmental risk to public health, with 43,000 deaths linked to toxic air each year in the UK.

This conversation will outline how a Labour government can improve the health and wellbeing of people in towns and cities and reduce health inequalities by adopting ambitious clean air policies to tackle the main sources of air pollution – transport and wood burning.

Childcare and early education: A return on investment

2.00pm – 3.00pm Sunday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Stephen Morgan MP, minister for early education

​Stella Creasy, Labour MP and Mummafesto podcast host

Annabel Smith, Director of Place and Practice, CPP

Sarah Ronan, director of Early Education and Childcare Coalition

Tom Belger, editor of LabourList

In partnership with the Centre for Progressive Policy. More information is available here via Eventbrite.

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event.

Expanded, state-subsidised childcare has gained cross-party support, and could deliver a considerable return on investment by supporting more parents, particularly women, to work the hours that they would like to, and to access better paid work. But real challenges lie ahead in implementation: CPP analysis suggests demand for childcare will rise by 52% by late 2025, requiring 27,800 additional full-time early years professionals in England. How can the government respond to these challenges and ensure that childcare policy supports its central mission for growth? Is there room in Labour’s fiscal rules to view childcare as economic infrastructure with funding to match? Under pressure to revive the economy, how quickly can an expanded childcare offer translate into economic growth? And critically, how can Labour ensure its policy supports inclusive growth across the country that reaches families currently excluded from the labour market, not just those already in work?

LabourList Rally with WPI and PPI

4.20pm – 6.00pm Sunday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Jon Ashworth, Chief Executive of Labour Together, former MP for Leicester South and former Shadow Paymaster General

Sarah Jones, Labour MP for Croydon West and minister for industry

Jade Botterill, Labour MP for Ossett and Denby Dale

Claire Ainsley, Progressive Policy Institute centre-left renewal director, WPI Strategy senior adviser, and former Labour policy director for Keir Starmer

David Kogan OBE, LabourList chair and Labour historian

Tom Belger, LabourList editor

Lots more Labour speakers TBC

In partnership with WPI Strategy and the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI).

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event. No tickets required.

Monday 23 September 2024 at party conference

A new partnership between government and business to drive economic growth

8.30am – 9.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade (invited)

Iain Anderson, Chairman, H/Advisers Cicero and author of Labour’s 2024 business policy review

Hannah Bernard, Head of Business Banking, Barclays

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director

In partnership with Barclays Bank.

How can the government and the NHS workforce work together to fix the broken NHS?

9.30am – 10.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Professor Philip Banfield, BMA Council Chair

Nicola Ranger, RCN General Secretary

Wes Streeting, Health Secretary (invited)

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director (chair)

In partnership with the British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing.

Wide but shallow: Where does Labour’s next majority come from?

10.30am – 11.30am Monday – ACC Liverpool, meeting room 11a

Tom Baldwin, journalist and Keir Starmer biographer

Chris Hopkins, political director at Savanta

Ros Wynne-Jones, Real Britain columnist, The Mirror

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley (invited)

Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney (invited)

Karin Christiansen, LabourList director and Datapraxis managing director (chair)

In partnership with pollsters Savanta.

Following his landslide victory, there was much talk of Keir Starmer’s narrow mandate, and a suggestion that Labour’s new electoral coalition is precarious. Ahead of the next general election, party leaders need to understand Labour’s 2024 voters, how they can ensure they return in four years’ time – and what could push them away.

Savanta’s research has segmented the Labour party’s electoral ‘universe’ into four main groups: loyalists, joiners, defectors, and considerers. Using this analysis and new polling, Savanta’s Political Research Director alongside a panel of experts will be able to give a real insight into how Labour could secure a historic second term at the next election.

How will the Labour Government Deliver a New Deal for Working People?

11.00am – 12.15pm Monday – Revolucion de Cuba, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Jo Grady, General Secretary, University and College Union (chair)

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and minister for employment rights

Matt Wrack, General Secretary, Fire Brigades Union

Mick Lynch, Secretary-general, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers

Fran Heathcote, General Secretary, Public and Commercial Services union

Steve Gillian, General Secretary, POA

John Hendy KC, leading trade union lawyer

In partnership with the Trade Union Co-ordinating Group.

A complimentary light Latin American lunch, selection of hot and cold drinks and bar tab will be available at this event.

LabourList Karaoke and DJ Night in partnership with Lime and Trainline



8.30pm Monday – The Bierkeller Bar



Snap up a ticket now for LabourList’s unmissable annual bash in partnership with Trainline and Lime, from 8.30pm until 1am at the epic Bierkeller bar – just a few minutes from both the ACC and the centre of town.

Join us to hear top Labour figures DJing or crooning, support our journalism, and let your hair down – who knows which Labour figure you could end up dancing on tables with? Come and dance the night away to a sensational DJ set, and our legendary karaoke.

Last year DJs and singers included Lisa Nandy, Ian Murray, Stephen Kinnock, Michael Shanks and Keir Mather…

Tickets are required and on sale now here – but be quick as they’re expected to sell fast.

Tuesday 24 September 2024 at party conference

Super Powered: How can Labour drive a clean growth revolution for the UK?

11.15am – 12.15pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Dan Norris, Labour MP and West of England Mayor

Professor Tony Travers, LSE (chair)

Alex Mayer, Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Esin Serin, Policy Fellow on UK Energy and Climate Policy, The Grantham Institute, LSE

Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor (invited)

Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director of Port Services, Peel Ports Group

In partnership with the London School of Economics.

A complimentary light Latin American lunch, selection of drinks and bar tab will be available at this event.

The panel discussion will consider the direction the Government has set and how it will be reflected in local strategies, and what the next steps should be – over this Parliament and beyond – to make good on the planning reforms to both protect the environment and deliver fast, innovative change across the country.

Trump vs Harris: What the race for the White House means for the UK, progressive politics and future transatlantic relations

4.10pm – 5.15pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Josh Simons MP and former Labour Together Director



Laura Chappell, IPPR

Josh Freed, Third Way

Scarlett Maguire, JL Partners

In partnership with Third Way and IPPR.

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event.

With just five weeks to go before America goes to the polls to choose its new President, an expert panel from both sides of the Atlantic will discuss and answer audience questions on the current state of play in the campaign.

We’ll reflect on the election’s implications for the USA, for UK domestic and foreign policy and for the transatlantic relationship.



How does Labour and the trade union movement combar the far right?

6.00pm – 7.00pm Tuesday – Revolucion de Cuba Bar, Albert Dock (Casa bar room, upstairs)

Matt Wrack, general secretary, Fire Brigades Union

Suresh Grover, Co-Director of The Monitoring Group

Zarah Sultana MP, chair of the FBU parliamentary group

More speakers TBC

In partnership with the Fire Brigades Union.

A range of complimentary drinks and a bar tab will be available at this event.

READ MORE: Sign up to our must-read daily briefing email on all things Labour

All graphic design images on this page were produced for LabourList by Elliott Gardiner.

SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.

DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.

PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].