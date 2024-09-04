Keir Starmer apologises to Grenfell families following publication of inquiry’s final report

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has apologised to the bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire after a damning report into the blaze was published today.

Speaking before the House of Commons, Starmer said: “Seven years still waiting for the justice you deserve.

“I want to say very clearly from the whole country, you have been let down so badly – before, during and in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

Successive governments were among those to face blame for the devastating Grenfell Tower fire that claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017 as the inquiry into the disaster released its final report today.

Companies, manufacturers and fire services also came under criticism for failures leading up to the devastating blaze.

Revealing the findings of the report, inquiry chair Martin Moore-Bick said: “We find that there was a failure on the part of the government and others to give proper consideration at an early stage to the dangers of using combustible materials in the walls of high rise buildings, that including failing to amend, in an appropriate way, the statutory guidance on the construction of external walls. That is where the seeds of the disaster were sown.”

He further said that all the deaths in the Grenfell Tower fire were “avoidable”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the top Labour figures to swiftly react to the report following its publication, calling it a “damning indictment of deregulation and failures by successive governments.”

My statement on the publication of the Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 report: pic.twitter.com/YDmI8kwowq — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 4, 2024

He said: “The Grenfell Tower fire isn’t just a heartbreaking tragedy, it’s a horrific injustice and a national disgrace. That the lives of 72 Londoners were stolen from us in such circumstances is a moral outrage.”

The Fire Bridges Union posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has now been published. On this day, we remember the 72 lives lost. This report demonstrates beyond doubt that an agenda of deregulation cost lives. We share the grief and anger of the bereaved, survivors and residents.”

