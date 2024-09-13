Top legislative priorities of Labour MPs revealed in poll

A poll of Labour MPs has shown which proposed bills the party’s parliamentarians see as their highest priorities.

102 Labour MPs were asked to rank 10 of the the 40 bills put forward in this year’s King’ Speech in the Survation poll carried out on behalf of Japan Tobacco International.

The survey found that energy was typically listed as a top priority for the Labour MPs, with 48% ranking the Great British Energy Bill as most important.

Employment rights and crime and policing also featured high up on the list of priorities out of the selection. Other bills on the list included border security, renters’ tights and passenger rail services.

The poll was carried out between July 29 and September 1 2024.

