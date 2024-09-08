Nowak: Keir Starmer has “interests of working people at heart”

Addressing the annual meeting of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Brighton tomorrow, Paul Nowak will say that Keir Starmer’s government has the “interests of working people at heart”, and pledge to take on bad bosses.



The TUC general secretary is to tell delegates that he would “work with the new government to rebuild our public services”. He will continue: “We’ll play our part in recasting Britain’s industrial future. And above all we will work with the government to face down those on the right who wish to sow division and discord in our communities.”



Discussing the recent riots, Nowak is to stress the role unions can play in supporting the “decent majority”, saying that they will “always work to bring communities together” and stressing that the union movement is “rooted in communities across the country”.

Nowak will also discuss his desire to work “with good employers to secure the decent jobs our members deserve”, but said that he is going to put “every anti-union, anti-worker boss on notice”.

The general secretary will end his speech by saying that he intends to “take on the bad bosses” and win, and calling for “a new deal delivered in full”.

Labour has committed to delivering their workers’ rights package, the new deal for working people, within 100 days of coming to power.



TUC Congress started this afternoon and will continue until Wednesday. Delegates today voted in favour of motions backing improvements to collective bargaining and above-inflation pay rises for NHS workers, and were addressed by Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves.

