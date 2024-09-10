Select committee elections: Full list of Labour candidates standing to become chairs

The candidates to chair Labour-held select committees have been revealed following the deadline for nominations.

MPs had until yesterday afternoon to attract nominees to stand for election to chair one of the 26 House of Commons select committees.

Some 18 of the committees will be chaired by Labour MPs, due to the make-up of the new parliament following the general election, including business and trade, defence, foreign affairs, justice, housing and energy security.

Among Labour’s 37 candidates, seven are new MPs and two standing for re-election to committees they currently chair.

Three of Labour’s committees had just one candidate, resulting in their automatic election to the position; namely Tonia Antoniazzi for the Northern Ireland select committee, Meg Hillier for the Treasury select committee and Ruth Jones for the Welsh Affairs select committee.

Ahead of the vote to decide select committee chairs tomorrow, we have compiled a full list of the Labour candidates.

Business and trade

Liam Byrne (MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, incumbent chair)

Matt Western (MP for Warwick and Leamington)

Defence

Tan Dhesi (MP for Slough)

Derek Twigg (MP for Widnes and Halewood)

Education

Helen Hayes (MP for Dulwich and West Norwood)

Sharon Hodgson (MP for Washington and Gateshead South)

Marie Tidball (MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Energy security and net zero

Bill Esterson (MP for Sefton Central)

Melanie Onn (MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes)

Environmental audit

Barry Gardiner (MP for Brent North)

Toby Perkins (MP for Chesterfield)

Foreign affairs

Dan Carden (MP for Liverpool Walton)

Emily Thornberry (MP for Islington South and Finsbury)

Housing, communities and local government

Shaun Davies (MP for Telford)

Florence Eshalomi (MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)

International development

Sarah Champion (MP for Rotherham, incumbent chair)

Alice Macdonald (MP for Norwich North)

Justice

Andy Slaughter (MP for Hammersmith and Chiswick)

Mike Tapp (MP for Dover and Deal)

Northern Ireland

Tonia Antoniazzi (MP for Gower) – elected unopposed

Procedure

Stella Creasy (MP for Walthamstow)

Cat Smith (MP for Lancaster and Wyre)

Gareth Snell (MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Science, innovation and technology

Dawn Butler (MP for Brent East)

Chi Onwurah (MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)

Scottish affairs

Patricia Ferguson (MP for Glasgow West)

Gregor Poynton (MP for Livingston)

Transport

Ruth Cadbury (MP for Brentford and Isleworth)

Fabian Hamilton (MP for Leeds North East)

Grahame Morris (MP for Easington)

Treasury

Meg Hillier (MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch) – elected unopposed

Welsh affairs

Ruth Jones (MP for Newport West) – elected unopposed

Women and equalities

Kate Osborne (MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East)

Sarah Owen (MP for Luton North)

Work and pensions

Debbie Abrahams (MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Neil Coyle (MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

David Pinto-Duschinsky (MP for Hendon)

MPs will vote in the select committee chair elections between 10am and 4pm tomorrow.

