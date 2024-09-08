TUC Congress 2024: Delegates approve calls for collective bargaining across the economy

Delegates at the TUC Congress have called for radical improvements to collective bargaining, a national minimum wage that ends in-work poverty and an above-inflation pay rise for all NHS staff.

Representatives from across the trade union movement gathered in Brighton for the first day of the annual conference, the first in more than a decade to take place under a Labour government.

Trade union delegates are set to discuss a series of motions over the coming days, covering subjects including Labour’s New Deal for Working People, Britain’s relationship with the European Union and calls for a “just transition” for North Sea oil workers.

‘We expect Labour to end austerity in public services’

The first wave of motions saw delegates back a call from the PCS union to campaign for pay reform in the public sector to ensure it remains a “career of choice”, including a flexible working offer to help retain and attract talent, competitive pay for the skills required and a public sector-wide approach to health and wellbeing to address high rates of burnout.

The motion also included pledges to campaign for a rise in the national minimum wage to end in-work poverty, an end to pay discrimination and “radical improvements to collective bargaining structures”, particularly in the public sector.

Speaking in favour of the motion, PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We expect this Labour government to end austerity in public services” and argued that recent pay deals were not enough, with pay restoration needed across the public sector. She called on the Labour government to “lead by example” on equal pay.

Other speakers in favour of the motion included Jill Taylor of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists, Jane Peckham of NASUWT, Adam Sutcliffe of EIS, Ellie Wade of Prospect, Kathy Smith of Unite, President of the NEU Phil Clark, and FDA president Margaret Haig, who argued that the public sector has been “treated as second class for too long”.

‘The NHS cannot survive on kindness alone’

A motion calling for fair pay, terms and conditions for NHS staff, put forward by the Royal College of Midwives and supported by Unison, also received the support of delegates – calling on the TUC to work with NHS workers to ensure the government implements an above-inflation pay rise for all NHS staff in 2024/25 as a “first step to addressing real-terms pay decline” and commit to a clear timeline for restoring NHS pay to competitive levels.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Chrissy Walsh of the Royal College of Midwives said: “The NHS cannot survive on kindness alone. Our NHS staff cannot provide patient-centred care if we do not have employee-centred employment.”

Other speakers in favour of the motion included Martin Jones of the British Dietetic Association, Tanya Pretswell of Unison, Dean Rodgers of the Society of Radiographers, Lesley Mansell of Unite, Gary Boyle of Aslef and Martin Furlong of the Royal College of Podiatry.

Union representatives also backed calls to support the development of a fair pay agreement in adult social care, campaign for a new independent whistleblowing agency, lobby the government to strengthen the Civil Service Commission for more ethical government, and demand a long-term sustained investment in the fire and rescue service from the new Labour administration.

General secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak will address delegates tomorrow as representatives debate and discuss motions on education, rail nationalisation, and the New Deal for Working People.

